Asus ROG 8 Pro | This is the most powerful cell phone in the world: it outperforms the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Smartphone

If someone asks you about a powerful phone, then Xiaomi 14 Ultra Or the Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraAlthough these two phones have excellent technical specifications, they are not the most powerful out there. You may not know this, but there is a little-known smartphone that has been chosen (for the second month in a row) as the best mobile phone in the world. And who is it? Here you can meet him.

What is the most powerful mobile phone in the world?

Every month, AnTuTu specialists (a specialized portal for benchmarking) publish a list of the most powerful high-end and premium smartphones in the world. The latest rating, which corresponds to June 2024, was shared a few days ago and thousands of users were surprised to see that many popular brands (such as Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Honor, etc.) were excluded from the ‘top ten’ list.

According to the classification that you can review via this link, the most powerful mobile phone today is the Asus ROG 8 Pro, which achieved 2,113,236 points and far exceeded ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro And the Vivo IQ12These teams scored 2,075,567 and 2,034,885 points, placing second and third respectively.

What are the technical specifications of the Asus ROG 8 Pro?

The Asus ROG 8 Pro is a relatively heavy phone (225 grams) and has the following dimensions: 163.8 mm high, 76.8 mm wide, and 8.9 mm thick. As for its display, this device has a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz.

Among its main components, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, a powerful 5,500 mAh battery with 65W fast (wired) charging, 15W wireless charging, the inclusion of touch triggers and that it is IP68 certified, i.e. protection against dust and water.

Finally, in the photography department, the Asus ROG 8 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens that can capture wide-angle photos with up to 3X optical zoom. As for the front camera, it is 32MP and is housed in a hole in the display.

Where do the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rank?

The rating published by AnTuTu places the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in ninth place with 1,945,589 points, overtaking its “younger brother” (Xiaomi 14) which closes the list with 1,943,855 points. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was excluded from the “top ten”. This phone took thirteenth place and only managed to get 1,746,735 points.

Asus ROG 8 Pro (2113236 points) Red Magic 9 Pro (2075567 points) iQOO 12 (2034885 points) Vivo X100 Ultra (1,991,625 points) Vivo X100 Pro (1,962,072 points) Nubia Z60 Ultra (1,957,438 points) Vivo X100 (1952124 points) iQOO Neo9S Pro (1,948,003 points) Xiaomi 14 Ultra (1945589 points) Xiaomi 14 (1943855 points) Redmi K70 Pro (1904233 points) OnePlus 12 (1,837,991 points) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (1746735 points)