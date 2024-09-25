September 27, 2024

Astronomer Alexandra Suárez is the guest of El Jueves Has His Science for September – El Magallánico

Zera Pearson September 25, 2024

On October 2, an annular solar eclipse of about 7 minutes can be seen in the country, and to learn more about this astronomical phenomenon, Seremi de Ciencia invites the community to a lecture that will take place on September 26 at 6 p.m.

“A solar eclipse is a rare astronomical event that invites us to admire the sky and the wonders of the universe,” said astronomer Alexandra Suárez Espinosa, speaker this month in the series of talks “Thursday Has Its Science.” “Solar Eclipse: An Opportunity to Observe the Southern Sky,” where what these phenomena are, their characteristics, the percentages of visibility and the opportunities of the southern region will be explained.

“With the next solar eclipse, when we will be able to observe the special ring of fire, which will be visible in its entirety in Rapa Nui and in part of the Aysén region, and partly in the rest of the national territory – from south of Iquique to the Antarctic Peninsula – we wanted to invite an expert in the subject to give us more background information about the eclipse and the eclipses that we will witness, in particular, to tell us how to observe them safely,” commented SERMI Sciences, Verónica Vallejos.

Alexandra Suárez Espinosa is an astronomer from Andacolana, with a Master of Science with a Mention in Physics, and a Diploma in Innovation. She has integrated and collaborated with several national projects and cases of research, development, innovation and entrepreneurship, with a focus on technology transfer projects, innovation promotion and scientific dissemination.

She currently works as a professional in the UMAG Science-Hub Austral project and as a partner in the Rosas Silvestres Work Cooperative, a platform made up of a team of 15 women working to develop and integrate a wide range of disciplines and cultural management, including education, science, arts and well-being. In addition, she is part of the Provoca mentoring network of the Associated Universities Incorporated and the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory (AUI/NRAO), an initiative that promotes scientific careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among girls and young women across the country, the Chilean Astronomy Foundation and a partner in the Technology Managers Network.

The lecture is scheduled for Thursday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Cowork Austral in Seremi de Ciencia, located at Croatia No. 135 (between Arauco and Patagonia). Those wishing to participate must register at the following link tinyurl.com/eljuevestienesuciencia.

