Arturo Vidal blames Gareca for not reaching the Copa America

the Copa America 2024 in the United States It will be held in just two days, and surprisingly, the historic Chilean footballer who starred in teams such as Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich It is not included in the call.

The Chilean national team was eliminated Ricardo Garecawas not taken into account Arturo Vidal, Footballer Current l Colo Colo. This is something the Post did not like at all.s From Flamengo and ParanaenseHe also stressed that he feels “sad and angry at not being able” to defend his country’s colors.

He also stressed that the problem is not football, but rather a problem Quite a decision D.Twhere we must remember that other footballers love Eduardo Vargas, Claudio Bravo, Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Isla and Alexis Sanchezancient warrior Chili pepper Yes it has been considered. This was shared by a player 36 years In the press conference:

“It’s not about football, it’s the coach’s decision. He has every right to choose his players and the players he thinks will do well in the Copa America. I would have liked to have been there.”

Vidal, the eternal winner

Although the presentKing Arthur“He is far from his best version, due to a knee surgery that reduced his performance. The player achieved great things during his time with the national team, because in… 142 matchesHe played in five continental cups.

Moreover, he was part of that golden generation that won the Copa America twice in Chile in 2015 and the Centenario in the United States in 2016, a version that, by the way, They beat Juan Carlos Osorio’s “Tre” team by a score of 7-0.

Despite not being included in this continental competition, Arturo Vidal confirmed that he is still part of the national team Globalization processas announced Garica. “I’m not there now, but there are very difficult matches in the qualifiers and we have to lead Chile to the World Cup.”

​

​

​

​