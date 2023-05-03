Artificial intelligence pioneer Jeffrey Hinton reveals why he decided to reveal the “risks” of the technology

New York (CNN) – Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the “Godfather of Artificial Intelligence,” decided he had to “debate” the technology he helped develop, after he became concerned about how smart the technology was, he told CNN on Tuesday.



“I’m just a scientist who suddenly realizes these things are getting smarter than us,” Hinton told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper in an interview Tuesday. “I want in some way to sound the alarm and say we should be very concerned about how we keep these things from taking over us,” he added.

Hinton’s pioneering work on neural networks shaped the artificial intelligence systems that power many of today’s products. His name made headlines Monday after he quit Google, where he worked for a decade, to speak out about his growing concerns about technology.

in interview This Monday with the newspaper New York timesHinton, who first reported his decision, said he worries about the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to kill jobs and create a world where “many won’t be able to tell what’s right.” He also noted the astounding rate of progression, which far exceeds what he and others had predicted.

“If he gets smarter than us, he’s going to be very good at manipulation because he learned that from us, and there are very few examples of something smarter being controlled by something less smart,” Hinton told Tapper on Tuesday. .

“This one knows how to program, so he’ll find ways to get around the restrictions we put on him. He’ll find ways to manipulate people into doing what he wants.”

Hinton isn’t the only technology leader who has raised concerns about AI. Several community members signed a letter in March calling on AI labs to stop training the most powerful systems for at least six months, citing “deep risks to society and humanity.”

The message you posted future life institute, nonprofit organization endorsed by Elon Musk, It was published just two weeks after OpenAI announced GPT-4, a more powerful version of the technology that powers the viral ChatGPT chatbot. In the company’s early testing and demo, GPT-4 was used to write applications, pass standardized tests, and build a functional website from a hand-drawn sketch.

Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder and one of the letter’s signatories, appeared on CNN This Morning on Tuesday to reflect concerns about its ability to spread misinformation.

“Cheating will be much easier for those who want to cheat you,” Wozniak told CNN. “We don’t make any changes in this regard: we just assume that the laws we have will take care of it.”

Wozniak also said that “some kind of regulation” might be needed.

For his part, Hinton told CNN he did not sign the petition. “I don’t think we can stop the progress,” he said. “I didn’t sign the petition that said we should stop working on AI because if people in the United States stop, people in China won’t.”

But he admitted there was no clear answer as to what to do instead.

“It’s not clear to me that we can solve this problem,” Hinton told Tapper. “I think we should put a lot of effort into thinking of ways to solve the problem. I don’t have a solution at the moment.”