Arrival of Mateus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre at the Cruz Azul Falls

blue crossafter it was eliminated hem Closing 2023 by atlasto work with Strengthenas everything seemed to indicate that he already had two tied up.

Mateus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre They already had everything ready to leave La Lagoon area And moving to Mexico City to sign with whom Ferris wheel. However, there is one problem with it actor He broke the deal.

Why failed to sign Doria and Aguirre with Cruz Azul?

Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre were on their way to arrive eviction To the machine, even the players were already Prepare everything to get to the club. However, the actor, despite the fact that everything has already been arranged, making the process more expensiveAnd in heavenly guidance they decided stop transfer.

things inside blue cross She has changed a lot, since they searched for her Fair and transparent negotiations. but, half the time He was able to learn from a reliable source that the actor He wanted to take 2.2 million dollars Commission to transfer items from Santos to Cruz Azul, and thus from La Noria They refused.

We must remember that in the past it was this kind of practiceswhere is the promoters of players are accustomed to making negotiations more expensive than for blues and draw games high proportionssomething that ended with this new administration.

Have the players already said goodbye?

Everything was arranged with my players saintsto the point that in the last days Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre were sent off of his comrades, and though he was not yet an officer, both elements were practically related to cement.