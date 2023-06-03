Marco Asensio confirms his farewell to Real Madrid

EFEReading: two minutes.

Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid with three Champions Leagues, three league championships, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and one King’s Cup under his belt. Getty Images

Madrid – on the eve of the last game of the season real madridAnd Marco Asensio made the official decision not to accept the White House renewal proposal and to close the seven-year phase of the White House.to start a new one outside of Spain.

“Dear Real Madrid fans, I am addressing you with a lump in my throat and a heart full of mixed feelings,” Asensio declared on social media. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Real Madrid.”

Marco Asensio leaves Real Madrid The 19th player to win the most titles with Real Madrid, equals the legend Alfredo Di Stéfano with 17, having won three Champions Leagues, three League Championships, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and a Copa del Rey. One. king.

He is the player with the 46th position in terms of the number of matches he played in the history of the White Club, with 285 matches, and it will be in front of Athletic 286 in one afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where he will bid farewell to Real Madrid. Scored 61 goals.

Real Madrid told him with gratitude and affection

Thanks meringue In a statement, Marco Asensio’s career at the club, after the player announced his farewell to the public, expressed his “thanks” and “love” for the “only 20-year-old” player who managed to “enter history”. Being part of an unforgettable generation for teachers.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Marco Asensio, a player who has defended our shield and shirt for seven seasons. He came to Real Madrid at the age of only 20 and managed to enter the history of our club. As part of a team that starred in one of our most successful times,” As stated in the statement issued by the club.

“Marco Asensio has won 17 trophies at Real Madrid: 3 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 League Championships, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups. The madridista will never forget his career and his exemplary behavior throughout all this time. Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and wishes him and his family well in this new phase.”