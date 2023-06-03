“Cinderella” Israel advanced bump into the U-20 World Cup in Argentina after eliminating Brazil in the quarter-finals

2023-06-03

DT Ofir Haim’s Seleção were hard-pressed from start to finish, in a tight match that required extra time at the Bicentenario de San Juan (West).

Today, Saturday, Israel wrote the most important page in its football history by defeating Brazil 3-2 in extra time and qualifying for the semi-finals of the U-20 World Cup, an unprecedented event.

Until the 56th minute, only striker Marcos Leonardo, one of the top scorers in the World Cup with five goals, managed to break the siege of the Asians with a shot in the area.

The deep breaths of those led by Ramon Menezes stopped at the 60th minute, when Anan Al Khalili equalized with a header. The goal was to prompt the Jewish community, which was the majority in the stands, to the rhythm of chants such as “Come on, come on, come on Israel.”

At the beginning of the first extra period (91) it seemed that Israel’s hopes were dashed with a goal from Matthews Nascimento, but Hamza Shibli came back to equalize a minute later.

You can see: Farewell to the surprise of the U-20 World Cup! Uruguay advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating undefeated Gambia

At the 105th hour, David Turgeman’s bow turn broke Kayek Pereira, who had already made a save, for 3-2. Then Eli Madone and Ahmed Ibrahim missed two penalty kicks.

Thus, Israel has retreated from expectations and will wait for its rival in the next stage, which will emerge from the United States against the United States. Uruguay on Sunday in Santiago del Estero. Diego Armando Maradona of La Plata will host the semi-finals on June 8th.