He received a phone call from an unexpected club after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan

2023-06-02
Andres Iniesta The fans moved a few days ago after saying goodbye Vissel Kobe After five seasons and marks an era in Japanese football.
The midfielder had one year left on his contract, but his importance at the Asian club was waning and for this reason he made the decision to look for another destination where he could have a bigger role.
“We always imagined that I would retire here, and that was everyone’s wish. But sometimes things don’t go as one imagines and paths separate. You have to say goodbye and it’s not easy. But it’s not a final goodbye. This club is my home and thanks to Hiroshi Mikitani (Chairman) For respecting my desire to continue playing.” Iniesta in his farewell.
“I want to continue playing football because that is how I have continued to prepare and I feel able and motivated to continue playing. But now, at the conclusion of this stage, we will see what possible options there may be. I would like to end my career by playing on a football field. I want to Try it,” he added at a conference.
And after those statements, Gabriel Milito He did not hesitate to contact him. trainer Argentine juniors He invited “Fantasmita” to play for the club and reach the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
army He was a partner in Iniesta during the golden age Barcelona. Since then they have maintained the relationship and the DT believes that, at the age of 39, the quarterback can bring quality to the team.
These are not rumors because the same Argentine juniors He posted pictures of the Spaniards on his social networks. However, it is very difficult to achieve his arrival, but the truth is that this possibility is on the table Iniesta.
