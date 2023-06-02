He received a phone call from an unexpected club after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan

2023-06-02

The midfielder had one year left on his contract, but his importance at the Asian club was waning and for this reason he made the decision to look for another destination where he could have a bigger role.

“We always imagined that I would retire here, and that was everyone’s wish. But sometimes things don’t go as one imagines and paths separate. You have to say goodbye and it’s not easy. But it’s not a final goodbye. This club is my home and thanks to Hiroshi Mikitani (Chairman) For respecting my desire to continue playing.” Iniesta in his farewell.

“I want to continue playing football because that is how I have continued to prepare and I feel able and motivated to continue playing. But now, at the conclusion of this stage, we will see what possible options there may be. I would like to end my career by playing on a football field. I want to Try it,” he added at a conference.