Ariel Holan is about to leave and Barcelona already has a new coach

Ariel Holan and Barcelona SC will soon reach an agreement to terminate the contract and the club already has a new coach.

The 3-0 win over El Nacional and the backlash from the fans seemed to have ended the board’s patience. Barcelona SC. The Board of Directors seeks to terminate the contract with Ariel Holan It was already possible to identify their replacement.

The club hopes to terminate the coach’s contract within the next few hours, and the new coach will be there as well Alejandro Castillo II. “Mortero” will replace the Shipyard Classic on the next date until the end of the year.

His technical assistant will be Pablo Trubbiani, both of whom already have experience as interim coaches for Barcelona in the past. Castillo will have his third experience managing the club, the previous times following the departure of Fabian Bustos and Diego Lopez.

When he was not managing caretaker, Segundo Alejandro Castillo has also been part of the club’s coaching staff for three seasons now. Barcelona also contacted DTs to weigh in on the final position.

According to Washington Sanchez. Ricardo La Volpe and Claudio GugnaliBoth come from prolonged inactivity. Gugnali was Sabella’s technical assistant in the 2009 Copa Libertadores tournament with Estudiantes.

Ariel Holan’s signings at FC Barcelona

Ariel Holan has signed 3 players for Barcelona this season. Octavio Rivero, Byron Castillo, and Brian Caraballe. Although these were not exclusive requests from the coach, they arrived under his authorization to the yellow team in this second stage.

Barcelona will leave for the second stage in 2024

In 2024, FC Barcelona released Fidel Martinez, Jonathan Bowman, Bruno Benatares and “Paco” Rodriguez and could add the departure of Mario Pineda and Gabriel Cortez.