October 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ariel Holan is about to leave and Barcelona already has a new coach

Ariel Holan is about to leave and Barcelona already has a new coach

Cassandra Curtis October 8, 2024 2 min read

Ariel Holan and Barcelona SC will soon reach an agreement to terminate the contract and the club already has a new coach.

by Gustavo Davila

Edited by Ariel Hollan B.V
Edited by Ariel Hollan B.V

The 3-0 win over El Nacional and the backlash from the fans seemed to have ended the board’s patience. Barcelona SC. The Board of Directors seeks to terminate the contract with Ariel Holan It was already possible to identify their replacement.

The club hopes to terminate the coach’s contract within the next few hours, and the new coach will be there as well Alejandro Castillo II. “Mortero” will replace the Shipyard Classic on the next date until the end of the year.

His technical assistant will be Pablo Trubbiani, both of whom already have experience as interim coaches for Barcelona in the past. Castillo will have his third experience managing the club, the previous times following the departure of Fabian Bustos and Diego Lopez.

When he was not managing caretaker, Segundo Alejandro Castillo has also been part of the club’s coaching staff for three seasons now. Barcelona also contacted DTs to weigh in on the final position.

Segundo Castillo, Barcelona 2023. Image: Getty.

According to Washington Sanchez. Ricardo La Volpe and Claudio GugnaliBoth come from prolonged inactivity. Gugnali was Sabella’s technical assistant in the 2009 Copa Libertadores tournament with Estudiantes.

Ariel Holan’s signings at FC Barcelona

Ariel Holan has signed 3 players for Barcelona this season. Octavio Rivero, Byron Castillo, and Brian Caraballe. Although these were not exclusive requests from the coach, they arrived under his authorization to the yellow team in this second stage.

Barcelona will leave for the second stage in 2024

In 2024, FC Barcelona released Fidel Martinez, Jonathan Bowman, Bruno Benatares and “Paco” Rodriguez and could add the departure of Mario Pineda and Gabriel Cortez.

Gustavo Davila

He graduated in journalism in Ecuador. Ten years of experience in web, radio, social media and ComPol. Passionate about communications, football, politics and photography. Today with the responsibility of Deputy Editor of Bolavip Deportes covering information from Liga de Quito, Emelec, Independiente del Valle, Barcelona SC, Ecuadorian National Team and more. But with a great passion for South American football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Chivas vs. Atlas: The referees committee reveals audio recordings of the controversial goal in Clásico Tapatio
2 min read

Chivas vs. Atlas: The referees committee reveals audio recordings of the controversial goal in Clásico Tapatio

October 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League
2 min read

The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League

October 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
He strongly accuses Bielsa and calls him a “vile socialist with Mercedes-Benz.”
2 min read

He strongly accuses Bielsa and calls him a “vile socialist with Mercedes-Benz.”

October 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Ariel Holan is about to leave and Barcelona already has a new coach
2 min read

Ariel Holan is about to leave and Barcelona already has a new coach

October 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
A Venezuelan woman and three Americans were drugged with burundanga to take a fortune from her in Medellin
1 min read

A Venezuelan woman and three Americans were drugged with burundanga to take a fortune from her in Medellin

October 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
These are the dollars that neither banks nor ATMs will accept as of October
2 min read

These are the dollars that neither banks nor ATMs will accept as of October

October 8, 2024 Zera Pearson
La Orotava dedicates its “Autumn Well-Being” program to raising awareness about health and care
2 min read

La Orotava dedicates its “Autumn Well-Being” program to raising awareness about health and care

October 8, 2024 Zera Pearson