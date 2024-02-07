February 7, 2024

Argentina charges Chavismo to park the Emtrasur plane and it is not cheap at all

On Tuesday, the Minister of Transport and President of Conviasa, Ramon Celestino Velasquez Araguayan, demanded the collection bill he received from the Argentine authorities, in exchange for one month of grounding the Emtrasur plane.

“They hijacked our EMTRASUR aircraft, violating all existing regulations governing international civil aviation. Our pilots and crew were released after it was proven that there was no evidence against them. They kept the aircraft illegally detained for no reason and, in the process, served a one-month grounding notice.” Cars in June 2022. Damn! Shameless!”, the official expressed on his X account.

The amount on the invoice sent to Venezuela by the Argentine Aeronautics Company (EANA) is $7,066 and must be paid within 5 business days from the date of receipt.

EANA is a public limited company of the Government of Argentina under the Ministry of Infrastructure, responsible for providing air navigation services in the Argentine Republic and its jurisdictional waters.

