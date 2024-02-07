News, US retaliatory attacks in Iraq and Syria, tension in the Middle East and more

CNN obtained a copy of Hamas' response to the Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza, as confirmed by Muhammad Nazzal, a senior official in the extremist movement.

Below is a breakdown of each stage:

Hamas said that the first phase would include the release of Israeli hostages, including women and children (under the age of 19) “who are not conscripts, as well as the elderly and the sick, in exchange for a specific number of Palestinian prisoners.”

The decision will also include “intensifying humanitarian aid, transferring forces out of populated areas, beginning reconstruction work on hospitals, homes and facilities in all areas of Gaza, and allowing the United Nations and its agencies to provide humanitarian services.” Establishing shelter camps for residents.

The first phase also includes “a temporary cessation of military and aerial reconnaissance operations, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza to parallel the dividing line, to facilitate the exchange of detainees.”

The second phase will include “completion of (indirect) talks on the necessary requirements for the continuation of the mutual cessation of military operations and a return to a state of complete calm.”

This phase aims to release all male hostages held in Gaza (civilians and soldiers) “in exchange for a specific number of Palestinian prisoners, the continuation of the humanitarian measures of the first phase, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the borders of all areas.” Gaza, and the comprehensive reconstruction of homes, facilities and infrastructure that were destroyed in all areas of Gaza.

He remembers: Israel has repeatedly said that it will not withdraw its forces from Gaza until complete victory over Hamas and other extremist groups in the Strip is achieved.

The third phase aims to “exchange the bodies and remains of the deceased from both sides after their arrival and identification,” with the continued arrival of humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

Finally, Hamas proposes that the guarantor countries of the agreement be Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, and the United Nations. The United States is not included among the guarantor countries.