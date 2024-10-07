Argentina and Italy asserted that the results of the National Election Commission lacked democratic credibility





On Monday, in a joint statement, Argentina and Italy expressed their condemnation of human rights violations in Venezuela and called for the immediate return of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to that country.

The statement issued on the occasion of Venezuela’s visit to Buenos Aires said: “Argentina and Italy express their deep concern about the situation in Venezuela, and reaffirm their solidarity with the millions of Venezuelans who continue to demand a more democratic, prosperous and secure future.” Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

Argentina and Italy confirmed that the result of the elections held in Venezuela last July and announced by the National Electoral Council in that country “lacks credibility and democratic legitimacy.”

The two countries expressed their condemnation of “the continued repression and human rights violations and demanded the release of those arbitrarily detained, as well as respect for a fair trial.”

“Likewise, they deplore the climate of harassment against the opposition, which culminated in the issuance of an arrest warrant against Edmundo González Urrutia, the candidate who won the election according to verifiable data published by the opposition, and who was forced to leave the country.” Joint statement.

Italy and Argentina stressed “the need for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to immediately return to Caracas.”

They also called on “Venezuela to respect and comply with its obligations under international law,” and “to allow the six asylum seekers – who are currently residing at the Argentine Republic’s residence in Caracas – to leave Venezuelan territory.”

The statement added, “Argentina and Italy will continue to work together to highlight Venezuela and support the efforts of regional partners to facilitate a peaceful and lasting solution to the crisis.”

On Monday, Tajani arrived in Buenos Aires, where he plans to sign a cooperation agreement on sports matters with the Argentine Minister of Sports Tourism, Daniel Scioli, and meet with the Prime Minister, Guillermo Francos, and the Minister of Justice. Mariano Cuneo Libarona.

As the Italian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday, Tajani plans to meet on Tuesday with Argentine President Javier Miley, after which he will travel to Brazil.

With information from EFE