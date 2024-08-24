Are you suffering from back pain? Know when to seek medical care

A rehabilitation medicine specialist explains how to recognize signs such as persistent pain, quality of life and treatment options (illustration)

he back pain It is one of the most common conditions affecting millions of people worldwide. However, it is not always easy to determine when pain requires specialized medical attention. Therefore, it is important to recognize signs such as persistent pain, radiating to the extremities, and weakness, which is essential to prevent complications.

In an interview with Infobae, Dr. Paulina del Riguel Gonzalez, a specialist in rehabilitation medicine at the ABC Medical Center, offers a complete guide to recognizing the signs that indicate the need to seek medical help and how to prevent this discomfort.

he back pain It can arise for a number of reasons, many of which are related to postural habits and a sedentary lifestyle. According to Dr. Del Rigel, poor posture, inadequate lifting technique and improper loading are critical factors that can lead to the development of mechanical conditions, such as lumbar hyperlordosis. These conditions increase the load on the intervertebral discs, causing pain and discomfort.

It is important to watch for some signs that may indicate that back pain requires immediate medical attention.

Dr. Paulina Del Regil stresses that if the pain does not improve with rest or heat application, or if it spreads to the lower extremities and is accompanied by weakness or sensory changes, it is necessary to consult a specialist.

These symptoms may be an indication of more serious problems, such as a herniated disc or spinal stenosis.

he back pain Chronic disease not only affects physical health, but it also has a significant impact on quality of life. According to Dr. Del Rigel, persistent pain can cause work absences, limit the ability to perform daily activities, and reduce a patient’s ability to move.

These factors can negatively impact personal and professional life, making it essential to treat pain effectively.

It affects millions worldwide and it can be difficult to know when to seek professional help. Identifying critical signs such as persistent pain, radiating limbs and weakness is essential to avoid complications and get the right treatment in a timely manner. (Illustration)

For those with severe back pain, there are several treatment options. Conservative management, including physical therapy, can be effective for many patients. However, in more severe cases, surgical intervention by a neurosurgeon may be necessary to relieve pain and improve function.

Treating back pain should address not only the physical aspect, but also the emotional aspect. Dr. Del Rigel emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach that includes psychological care. Chronic pain can lead to depression and affect quality of life, so biopsychosocial management that addresses all potential causes of pain is crucial to achieving full recovery.

To prevent back pain, Dr. Del Rigel recommends practicing good spinal hygiene. These tips include: Using lumbar support in a chairA comfortable chair, making appropriate adjustments to the height of the desk and monitor, and changing positions frequently while working.

Maintaining proper posture and doing regular exercises can also help prevent pain and keep your back healthy.

he back pain It is a common but treatable condition. Recognizing the warning signs and seeking medical care in a timely manner can make a big difference in your recovery and quality of life. Maintaining good posture and taking preventive measures are essential steps to protect your back and improve your overall health.