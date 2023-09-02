Are you sad about the end of summer? This MacBook will light up your life

Within the Mac range, we find different levels of silicon, being The M2 Pro chip is one of the most balanced chips in terms of performance and energy efficiency. This chip is a step above the standard Apple chip, but just a little lower than the most powerful versions like the Max and Ultra. However, these types of processors are designed for a very specific audience, for a very professional target that needs equipment with such advantages. Ordinary humans with the M2 Pro chip, we’ve got enough power.

Over the past three years, Apple has transitioned from Intel chips to first-generation and second-generation Apple Silicon chips. The latter appeared in January 2023 In Apple’s most professional series, it has the latest features in terms of performance and component updates.

Continuing its features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with Devices that measure up to the “Pro” level., a device that delivers the best possible performance even in the most demanding tasks thanks to its aforementioned processor, 12 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. And also part of the 16 GB of unified memory and 512 TB of SSD storage. In short, a very interesting laptop, available today on Amazon Discount over 200 euros.

This version is available in two colours Silver and space gray, but it does include the ability to customize it a little more, by adding 1TB of SSD storage or 32GB of RAM. Personally, I have a 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 in the same configuration that renders and grids 4096×40956 with a simple 256×256 and it does it for me in less than 2 minutes. As Apple says in its slogan: The power to change everything.

Incredibly beautiful and functional design

The arrival of Apple Silicon was not only beneficial to it in terms of pure performance, but it was also accompanied by a new design Abandoned the classic, minimalist and fine structure To a thicker design, but with more ports that improve connectivity, and most importantly: we no longer rely on external hubs.

Therefore, this new design introduced in the M1 has been maintained with the M2 (and never changed) providing an HDMI connector and an SD card reader; Headphone jack, three USB Type-C ports, standard Thunderbolt 4 port and MagSafe connector. With this new design, Apple abandons the simple design with only four Thunderbolt ports, which forces you to always carry peripherals at all times.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a machine where portability, power, and efficiency go hand in hand, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the one for you. The perfect choice For “back to school work”