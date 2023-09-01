7 apps to translate and speak without language being a barrier

There are different tools that can do this Helping you communicate with people who don’t speak the same language as you. It’s the apps that do that Real time translation. One of the developments that has come along with the new AI tools is the continuous improvement of language processing tools that have, among other uses, the potential Translation from one language to another more accurately than at other times.

Real-time translation enables seamless conversation between speakers without language being a barrier. Let’s take a tour of some of the options available today.

Google translator: This tool provides an instant translation service and can be used easily and for free on the web or on your cell phone. All you have to do is choose the language pair to be used and then click on the option that says Conversation. In this way the system is able to move from one language to another as necessary.

Microsoft Translator: This tool also has the option to translate conversations in real time. Like Google Translate, it also has other additional tools, such as the ability to translate text that can be found in images such as traffic lights or menus using a cell phone’s camera.

Translate say hello: It is less known than the previous ones, but it is just as useful. As in the other cases mentioned, it is possible to activate the conversation option and choose the pair of languages ​​that you want to translate in order to make a direct exchange without delay. It is available for Android and iPhone.

YandexTranslate: Translate between any pair of the 100 languages ​​available to you. It detects the language automatically and translates in real time. Like Google and Microsoft Translator, it is capable of translating content from all kinds of texts, web pages, etc. It in turn detects the content of the image, which can be used to translate stickers or other items captured by the camera.

skype: This video calling service was one of the first to add the option to translate in real time in text format. To activate this function, you need to go to the chat, right-click on the name of the person you are going to interact with and select View profile. A menu is displayed and you have to choose the option that says “Send translation request” to enable the translated conversation. Once the contact accepts this request, the translation will appear in real time in the pre-selected language.

Google meets: This platform also offers a translation option for video calls, but it is only available for the following versions of Workspace: Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus. It is not available for free. To activate this tool, you need to go to Google Meet, in the meeting, click on “More options” and then go to Settings and translations. This tool is activated, then the meeting language is selected and the Translated subtitles option is activated. The free version of Meet does not have this option, but it does provide real-time (no translation) annotation of the conversation, which can help if we have an average knowledge of the person speaking’s language.

iTor translator: This tool also allows you to do real-time translations of the audio you see. The translation appears in translated format, in the text. It has a tool for translating live conversations as well as phone or video calls.

