August 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a ,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements

Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements

Zera Pearson August 26, 2024 2 min read

For job seekers, Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the worldrecently opened a series of Career opportunities For people who want to be part of their new technology plan. The tasks are actually simple, since The tasks themselves consist of walking an estimated eight hours a day, while the salary is six thousand dollars a month.That’s about 114,655 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Angela Aguilar Heart Necklace

Elon Musk is hiring people to walk for $6,000 a month

during Elon Musk’s Tesla job portals have posted the latest job offers. Within the company. This is the project that aims to “Training” robots to be launched In the coming years, they will be taught basic motor coordination movements and data storage management in their system.

Jose Angel Belinda
Brenda Pizarris is so strong

What are the requirements to work with Elon Musk?

According to the job description posted directly on Tesla’s website, those interested in applying for the position must: Become a data collector and be part of Elon Musk’s workforcemust meet a series of properties.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is hiring workers for his new project

  • Live in Palo Alto, USA. Being a resident of this city is essential as activities will be conducted at the company’s headquarters located in California.
  • Have a body shape that is classified as “healthy”. This point is essential because the company is looking for people who are skilled, have the ability to carry moderate weight and do not have problems or discomfort from having to walk for eight hours a day.
  • Measure between 1.70 and 1.80 metres. This point is also mandatory, as it is the standard size of the suits that will be evaluated.

Finally, a series of medical examinations must also be completed to ensure that there is no obstacle to performing tasks properly, especially since by spending a lot of time connected to electronic devices, there are those who may suffer from headaches, dizziness, fatigue and nausea.

See also  Up to $3,230 worth of SNAP food stamps will be sent next week: Who will receive them?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Aguadilla airport will launch an international flight
2 min read

Aguadilla airport will launch an international flight

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
The 3 Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World
2 min read

The 3 Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
How does a 25 cent coin become worth $15,000?
2 min read

How does a 25 cent coin become worth $15,000?

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Google creates artificial intelligence that can diagnose a patient with just a cough
3 min read

Google creates artificial intelligence that can diagnose a patient with just a cough

August 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024
2 min read

Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024

August 26, 2024 Winston Hale
Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements
2 min read

Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson