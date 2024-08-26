Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements

For job seekers, Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the worldrecently opened a series of Career opportunities For people who want to be part of their new technology plan. The tasks are actually simple, since The tasks themselves consist of walking an estimated eight hours a day, while the salary is six thousand dollars a month.That’s about 114,655 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Elon Musk is hiring people to walk for $6,000 a month

during Elon Musk’s Tesla job portals have posted the latest job offers. Within the company. This is the project that aims to “Training” robots to be launched In the coming years, they will be taught basic motor coordination movements and data storage management in their system.

What are the requirements to work with Elon Musk?

According to the job description posted directly on Tesla’s website, those interested in applying for the position must: Become a data collector and be part of Elon Musk’s workforcemust meet a series of properties.

Live in Palo Alto, USA. Being a resident of this city is essential as activities will be conducted at the company’s headquarters located in California.

Have a body shape that is classified as “healthy”. This point is essential because the company is looking for people who are skilled, have the ability to carry moderate weight and do not have problems or discomfort from having to walk for eight hours a day.

Measure between 1.70 and 1.80 metres. This point is also mandatory, as it is the standard size of the suits that will be evaluated.

Finally, a series of medical examinations must also be completed to ensure that there is no obstacle to performing tasks properly, especially since by spending a lot of time connected to electronic devices, there are those who may suffer from headaches, dizziness, fatigue and nausea.