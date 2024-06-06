Are the Northern Tigers throwing money at Grupo Firme? That’s what the lyrics of the song “Aqui Mando Yo” say.

Copy #1 on digital platforms within Mexican regionalism They were fighting Company grouphow fashionable it is now, and Northern Tigers.

Therefore, a Competition between the two groups, although “Chief of leaders“They’re still at the front just mentioning the years they’ve had.” Professional lifewhich is much more than he has Edwin Kaz on the stage.

The Northern Tigers proved they were the bosses

In his last song“I rule here.”, Northern Tigers They make it clear that they are the pioneering group in the genre, because bands today forget their bands Property And they transform arrogant.

Although these words could describe any other group, they are among the lyrics of the song they come in disk With the same name comes to light Company group.

And if you believe us, check out the lyrics to “I’m ruling hereIt will tell us whether it is a waste of the group he leads or not Edwin Kaz.

Who says “here I command”

Singing to our people

It seemed like an incoherent dream

A thousand barriers have been broken, and we are starting from the bottom

Without a penny in the wallet it was very good.

In a dead world

The lie comes out

There are many students who are consumed by money

They forgot their roots and became arrogant.

Class today

I don’t think the student will like it.

If you pass the roll call, many of them will be missing, and their streak will end.

And it never was firm I started to fall apart.

I’m ruling here

I didn’t have to buy this fang

Years of experience have passed, and we have already tasted glory

We were already coming from the store when you were going to get the bread

You have to accept the truth

–to speak–

(These verses I’m singing to you today are tailor-made for many speakers. In a world of hypocrisy, he who tells the truth ends up being the villain. Mouths light up with words that warm their ears with stories they’ve never heard before. But all over this forest, The crown is not given and the tiger is respected, with his head held high so that if they look at me, they know that I am here to rule)

It is the daily bread of speaking pure lies

It will refresh your mind

Now that they were seated

Just the boss of bosses never gets upset.

Class today

I don’t think the student will like it.

If you pass the roll call, many of them will be missing, and their streak will end.

What was once stable is beginning to crumble.

I’m ruling here

I didn’t have to buy this fang

Years of experience have passed, and we have already tasted glory

We were already coming from the store when you were going to get the bread.

You have to accept the truth..

I rule here!

