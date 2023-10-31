Apply for $25,000 in US funding by the end of October

The Hello Alice Small Business Growth Fund offers grants up to $25,000.00 USD in California. The idea is to help entrepreneurs who need economic incentives to maintain their independence. In this sense, business owners and Californians who meet certain established parameters can benefit.

The first of which is owning a business located and registered in the United States. Additionally, you must have an annual income of at least $1 million by 2023.

On the other hand, shareholders should have a clear plan regarding the use of said funds and their influence on business growth. Likewise, commitment to customers and the community is more than essential.

However, it is worth clarifying that the Small Business Development Fund is possible through a joint venture with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN). This, in turn, is funded by Etsy and Progressive.

Therefore, capitalized small business owners should provide their next step with small business development funding.

Therefore, beneficiaries will receive grants ranging from $5000.00 USD to $25000.00 USD to accelerate their development.

What are the steps to follow to get this grant?

First, those interested should sign up for a free Hello Alice account. Through this account they will have access to grants, funding, milestones, resources and a community of over one million entrepreneurs.

Next, they must complete their Small Business Development Fund application. Once here the application takes less than an hour.

Meanwhile, recipients will be announced at the end of November.

The advantages of this opportunity are that financing can range from grants to loans to develop an online store.

According to the Hello Alice site, this funding hub connects interested parties with the capital they need to grow their small businesses.