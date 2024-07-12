Apple will surprise with the iPhone 16, it will provide the function that everyone has been asking for for years

Apple will boost iPhone charging speeds by taking advantage of the USB-C port integration. (FreePic)

The iPhone 16 will arrive with one of the most anticipated new features: fast charging. A leak suggests that Apple will increase the charging speed of its upcoming phone, ending one of the most criticized limitations of its devices.

The information published by ITHome confirms this. The improvement will come in the phone’s basic charging time and also in the MagSafe protocol.It is a wireless charging process which is currently characterized by its low speed compared to what other brands offer.

The expected improvement will be significant. Apple’s next iPhone will feature fast charging of up to 40W via cable and 20W via MagSafe. A double increase over current numbers.

For years, the company has been tight-lipped about the charging speed of its devices. Current models like the iPhone 15, They offer 27W fast charging via cable and 15W via MagSafe.

So this improvement represents a 48.1% increase in wired charging speed and a 33% increase in wireless charging. Numbers that the brand’s users have been waiting for for a long time, although they are still far from the standards of high-end mobile phones that on average handle charging operations at more than 60 watts.

Another new thing that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will bring is increased battery capacity. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 3,355mAh battery, while the Pro Max will have a 4,676mAh battery.

The inclusion of a USB-C port in the new iPhone 16 also plays a crucial role in this improvement. Apple has finally decided to adopt this global standard, Which will allow for greater compatibility with other devices and accessories, both own brands and third-party ones.

The adoption of the USB-C port and the improved charging speed indicate that Apple is ready to take full advantage of the port’s capabilities, which came after the commitments imposed by the European Union to standardize ports on electronic devices. It will be an opportunity for the company to promote its products all over the world.

The benefits of these improvements in fast charging will be reflected in the daily use of the devices. Currently, the iPhone 15s can charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20W charger. With the new 40W limit on the iPhone 16, the time it takes to reach half charge is expected to be significantly reduced.

next to, Upgrading the MagSafe protocol from 15W to 20W will allow users to charge their devices wirelessly faster, A notable feature for those who prefer this charging method for its convenience and ease of use.

It should also be taken into account that the improvement in loading speed means the arrival of new extensions. Specifically with the launch of 40W chargers and compatible accessories to achieve the new wireless chargingConsidering that the company does not include these devices in the box that users purchase.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 16 in September of this year.Along with other products like the Apple Watch Series 10. Mass production of these devices will begin soon, which has led to an intensification of rumors and leaks about their features and specifications.