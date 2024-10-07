Apple will introduce new models of the Macbook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iPad mini at the end of October

Apple plans to announce new hardware products later this month, including new models of the devices MacBook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip And a new iPad mini, with a release date expected to be November 1 for at least “some” of these devices.

The technology company continues to work on developing new devices in its line computers, tablets, As is the case for the new version of its Mac Mini computer, which will be the smallest desktop computer manufactured by the company, in addition to incorporating the power of the M4 processor to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) functions, as it could meet this in August.

Now, the company will introduce this new Mac mini computer model, with its first major design update since its last refresh in 2010, at the end of October, along with other new devices, including the new MacBook Pro and iMac models and the new iPad mini. .

Although these new products will be presented at the end of October, the company plans to launch “at least some of them” on Friday, November 1, as explained by the analyst and journalist from Bloomberg Mark Gurmanin their Power On newsletter.

As for the renewed Mac mini, which is known internally by the code name J773, it will be announced in two versions with the M4 and M4 Pro processor, which is the processor that the technology company has not yet presented and will include support for more memory and more graphic power.

Regarding MacBook Pro computers, a low-end 14-inch model equipped with an M4 chip, codenamed J604, will be announced. Likewise, two high-end 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will also be offered, also with the M4 chip (J614 and J616, respectively). Likewise, Apple will unveil a new revamped desktop iMac, which it refers to as the J623, equipped with an M4 chip.

In addition, Gorman announced that in addition to the PCs, a new revamped iPad mini, codenamed J410, will also be introduced at the end of October. With all this, although these new products will be announced at the end of October, the analyst did not specify which ones will be officially launched on November 1.

New devices in early 2025

Gorman shared that Apple is also planning to introduce new hardware during the first half of next year 2025. In this case, there are two new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 processor, codenamed J613 and J615.

Following this line, a revamped iPhone SE, which the company refers to as the V59, will also be announced, as well as new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, known internally as the J607 and J637, respectively.

In addition to all this, those from Cupertino will unveil new accessories for their devices. That’s the case with two of the new Magic Keyboards, updated for the new line of iPad Air (R307 and R308), and the new, improved AirTag, which they refer to as the B589.

With all this, Gorman announced that Apple is also developing new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices equipped with M4 processors. But these models “may take longer to arrive,” he explained, at least until mid-2025.

To complete Apple’s hardware roadmap for 2025, Gorman indicated that the company is expected to introduce its new series of iPhone 17 smartphones, new Apple Watch smart watches, and Mac computers equipped with the M5 processor, at the end of 2025.