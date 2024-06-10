June 10, 2024

Antonio Valencia Palace vs. Hernan Galindez: “It hurts that a foreigner is the captain of Ecuador against Argentina” | Football | Sports

Cassandra Curtis June 10, 2024 2 min read

Antonio Valencia expressed his annoyance on social media when he saw Argentine-Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernan Galendez wearing the Ecuadorian captain’s armband in the 1-0 defeat to Albiceleste at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In friendly preparations for the Copa America, the national team lost to a goal by winger Angel Di Maria, and goalkeeper Hernán Galendez became the national team’s figurehead due to his interventions.

Galindez faced one-on-one with star Lionel Messi and blocked the shot with his body; In another action he took a shot from Nicholas Gonzalez to prevent his bow from falling. In addition to other interventions.

After the match, Valencia posted on his social media account, Delgado, who opened the doors for change in Ecuadorian football.

“It is not possible for a foreigner to be the captain of our team. This is more painful than the defeat,” concluded Valencia, who captained the Tricolor in the 2024 World Cup in Brazil and in some duos in the qualifiers for Russia 2018.

After the match against Albiceleste, Latre will face Bolivia (Wednesday the 12th, 7:30 p.m.) at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania; and against Honduras (Sunday the 16th, 2:30 p.m.) at Renschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Following these commitments, Latre’s national team will be ready for Copa America Group B matches against Venezuela, Jamaica and Mexico. (Dr)

