Anthony Rizzo is broken, cut from the New York Yankees

New York Yankees I made a series of three commitments last Sunday, June 16 Fenway Parkin view of Boston Red SoxWith two negative news. The first was that of a led one Aaron Boone They failed to respond to their division rivals, losing two of three games in Massachusetts. The second matter, and much more important, is the exit of their first player from the match. Anthony RizzoAfter a hit in the top of the seventh inning.

Although no official statement was issued from that moment until then, the injury was expected Anthony Rizzo It was serious, both because of his background and because of the signs of pain he showed when leaving the field Fenway Park. Unfortunately, the news of his exit was confirmed by a specialist The athlete, Ken Rosenthal.

Anthony Rizzo is off the New York Yankees

“First baseman New York Yankees, Anthony RizzoHe suffers a fracture of the radial neck of his right arm but will not require surgery, according to a person familiar with the injury. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said he could be away for four to six weeks.The aforementioned source confirmed through The athlete.

Although it is not clear what he will do New York Yankees To compensate for this absence, this is assumed DJ LeMahieu He will be moved to first base and the Venezuelan utility man, Oswaldo Cabreratook center stage in the waiting room.

Anthony Rizzo He left the game before Boston Red Sox Last Sunday after she collided with the Savior Brennan Berardino At the top of the seventh ring. The player fell to the ground after the collision and showed clear signs of pain until he finally retired with the help of New York doctors.

In 2024, Anthony Rizzo He played 70 matches with him New York Yankees Where he left an offensive line of .223/.289/.630 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

