Annie Pardo, Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother, returns to the rankings of the world’s best scientists

Annie Pardo Simo will receive the National Science Prize in the field of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. (Faculty of Sciences/UNAM)

The doctor Annie Pardo Simo She is not only the mother of the president-elect. Claudia SheinbaumBut for decades she has been recognized as one of the most prominent Mexican scientists, which is why she was included again this week in the ranking of the best and most cited scientists in the world.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)Pardo Simo was identified with doctors. Juan Jose Moroni Lope and Adolfo Andrade SitoIn a Stanford University study: “A database of authors from around the world, updated with standardized citation indices,” by John Pa.

On her X account, formerly Twitter, UNAM Congratulate the three researchers. She explained that the study acknowledges the impact of their work, but not the number of publications issued, which puts them in the classification. International ranking From the top 2% of scientists in the world.

The Faculty of Science congratulates Dr. Annie Pardo Simo; Dr. Juan José Morrone Lupi; Dr. Adolfo Andrade Cito, for once again being recognized in the global ranking of the top 2% of scientists in the world.

“The three researchers from our faculty were included in a Stanford University study by John Palounidis, “a database of authors from around the world, updated with standardized citation indices.” It recognizes the impact of the work of the three scientific researchers, but not the number of publications they have published.

In her academic profile published by UNAM, it was highlighted that Pardo Simo is a graduate of the same university, where she obtained Masters and Doctorate in Science (Biochemistry).

According to the same information, he is also Honorary Professor PhD in Cell Biology with 51 years of academic experience at UNAM.

His lab is Pulmonology Fibrotic diseases and their main lines of research are: cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of fibrotic lung diseases, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in the pathophysiology of chronic degenerative lung diseases.

She is also a professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Cell Biology courses, but also belongs to scientific societies: Mexican Society of Biochemistry, Ibero-American Society of Pulmonology, Mexican Academy of Sciences, American Thoracic Society, American Society of Pulmonology. Cell Biology, American Society of Matrix Biology, American Physiological Society, and European Respiratory Society.

Annie Pardo Simo, Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother, realized her daughter had what it took to lead the country. (Dark Room)