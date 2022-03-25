March 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Angela Aguilar is ignored by Michelle Renaud, and does not accept a salute

Angela Aguilar is ignored by Michelle Renaud, and does not accept a salute

Lane Skeldon March 25, 2022 2 min read

At the moment she is one of the most loved singers by the audience, Angela Aguilar It got better regional Mexican Make a great role model daughter, Baby Aguilar.

However, it seems that not everyone likes her as we think, despite the fact that she is a very kind and educated person, there are people who do not seem to appreciate her, among them Michel Raynaud.

We say this because Famous an actress It was shown in one of the recent recordings of long series who is starring, “inheritance”Where he refused to greet the translator, this new proposal that will soon reach our screens.

The singer I was arriving at the recording set to be able to capture some scenes with the actors and thus get the official production video where these celebrities met, and record the unimaginable on video, to become excellent. entertainment for Internet users.

There is a video clip in which we can see how Angela arrives trying to give Michelle a welcome kiss, one she rejects on the spot, pretending to modify part of her wardrobe, asserting that she is a very distracted person and that she was definitely inadvertently distracted.



Other netizens are of course defending Angela and asserting that Reno has “crossed a very fine line” and that they probably won’t forgive her, as fans are always there to defend their favorite artist.

The situation became a very uncomfortable moment in which we could see the reaction of the singer, who ended up greeting everyone else present and eventually posing for a photo with everyone, next to his now partner.

See also  Netflix will require a COVID vaccination certificate in US shootings

Angela hasn’t mentioned anything yet but it is believed that it was all a misunderstanding which is something we can’t assure you as the pictures can speak more than what can be said about it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Tom Hanks sneaks in to take a picture of his girlfriend. put it

March 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

El Chavo del Ocho returns to the screen next to Eugenio Derbez

March 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Eza Gonzalez was surprised by the drastic change in her appearance

March 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Angela Aguilar is ignored by Michelle Renaud, and does not accept a salute

March 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Scientists already know exactly how old the Milky Way is

March 25, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The United States has deported hundreds of Colombians – the United States – internationally

March 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Kim Jong Un directed the launch of an ICBM

March 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward