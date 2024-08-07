Angela Aguilar celebrates Baby Aguilar’s birthday with Christian Nodal

After their honeymoon, the singers traveled to meet Pepe Aguilar and celebrate his birthday. (Screenshot X)

Angela Aguilar Still under the public eye, ever since his surprise Wedding with Christian AqdiHis public appearances have become increasingly frequent. Just a few weeks ago he traveled with the Mexican singer to enjoy honeymoon Sailing through the waters of Los Cabos, Baja California.

During that trip, the newlyweds shared several photos of their fun on a luxury boat. Afterwards, her husband had to continue his work commitments and appeared at the El Encanto stadium, Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where he performed. It was then that the “Gotitas Saladas” singer took the stage to share a romantic moment with Nodal.

At midnight on Wednesday, August 7, Angela posted some stories on her Instagram account, showing a plane ride and later being seen with the Aguilar family.

The singer sang “La Mañanitas” dedicated to her father. (Screenshot @angela_aguilar_)

Angela Aguilar met her mother. Annelise Alvarezhis sister Annelise Aguilar And your father Baby Aguilar, Well, the composer has already started celebrating his birthday. In the recording you can see the singer very happy with her family singing “Las Mañanitas” and congratulating Antonio Aguilar’s son.

For his part, Pepe Aguilar looks happy surrounded by his wife and daughters, while showing the screen of his mobile phone where it is 12 noon on August 7. Also in front of the camera is his beloved little dog named “El Gordo”, which the producer holds with great affection. To the surprise of everyone at the small meeting Al-Aqdi was also present.who was talking to his now-father-in-law, Pepe Aguilar.

This is how Christian Nodal celebrated the birthday of his father-in-law, Pepe Aguilar. (Instagram: pepeaguilar_oficial)



Photos and videos in which the interpreter of “Botella after Bottle” can be seen were posted on Pepe Aguilar’s Instagram profile. In the photo, both singers can be seen hugging each other.

Mexican singer and Christian Nodal got married on July 24 at a luxury hotel. tax authority Located in the state of MorelosThe ceremony was held in the company of his closest family members and friends.

Christian Nodal congratulates Pepe Aguilar on his birthday. (Instagram: pepeaguilar_oficial)



Just a few weeks ago, on June 10, the romantic relationship between the Mexican singer and Angela Aguilar was confirmed. The young couple announced the news through an exclusive report by the magazine Welcome During June, so they were both involved in controversy because it had been at least two weeks since Nodal announced his breakup with him. cazzuhis daughter’s mother female.