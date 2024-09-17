Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal together at the Independence Parade – El Sol de México

After they separated for a few days for individual work projects, Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal They were seen together during Military parade To commemorate independencewhich takes place in Mexico City.

Although neither singer announced their plans to attend and tried to blend in with the crowd, the couple went unnoticed by those in attendance.

In some of the pictures you can see that some of the people in procession army They turn to look at the youngest member of the Aguilar family and her husband with suspicion. But then they smile at them with a smile that confirms their identity, despite the dark glasses they both wear to shield themselves from the sun that beats down on the capital.

They were even accompanied by Leonardo AguilarAngela’s closest sibling.

Where did Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal celebrate the cry of independence?

Despite being present at the military parade in Mexico City, Angela Aguilar and Cristian Nodal were not present at the Independence Cry celebration held in the capital’s Zocalo, although they did attend other events.

Angela Aguilar He was present at Bravo ValleyWhere he delighted the ears of the inhabitants in the company of his brother Leonardo, with whom he formed a truly unparalleled duo.

After attending his daughter Inti’s concert, the “outlaw” returned to Mexico to perform at a concert in Dolores Hidalgo, the cradle of independence.