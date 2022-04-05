Android | Why you should activate Airplane Mode during flight | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | nda | nnni | data

The Android mobile phones They have a series of improvements in both the processor and battery. However, there are details that do not lose sight of the eyes of its users. One of the functions is Airplane Mode, and with this button you can completely disconnect everything, including calls that you receive from another person.

Currently there are many airlines that always ask to enable Airplane Mode or turn off the cell phone when the plane is taking off or landing. Do you know why this happens? Does it cause anything? the gate Xataka Explains some of the reasons.

Why should you activate Airplane Mode on your Android phone during flight

The source reveals that currently it has been observed that operating the cell phone with active data during the flight does not cause accidents.

Also, Airplane Mode is believed to limit the ranges your phone uses so that it doesn’t interfere between cockpit communications and the plane’s controls.

Remember that to activate Airplane Mode, simply lower the notifications tab. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

In a long thread on reddit It is reported that if “Airplane mode” is not activated on all passengers, a kind of buzzing is heard during the communication between the pilot and the cabin.

Although it doesn’t produce anything, many airlines on the long run are forcing you to activate Airplane Mode as a precaution.

What happens when the phone is put into airplane mode?

As its name indicates, it is an option that allows us to disable all wireless connections (WiFi, data, etc.) with a single touch so that we can use the device on an airplane without interfering with pilot communications.

What happens if you don’t use Airplane mode?

What happens if I forget to turn on Airplane mode? If you don’t switch to airplane mode, your cellular-enabled cell phone or tablet will continue to try to establish connections with all cell phone towers on the ground the plane is passing through, the website explains. smartertravel.com.

Why are you being asked to activate Airplane mode?

by location cntraveler.comPilots have noticed that cell phones relaying signals can cause audible interference to aircraft radios, likening it to the sound of skipping a CD. This interference, in turn, can jam radio frequency for a second or two and cause confusion for pilots and air traffic control.

What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone

The small hole on the top of your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. This way they will be heard more clearly.

However, the The small hole on the bottom of your cell phone acts as a microphone .

. Many may have thought that the speaker also acted as a microphone for their cell phone, but if this is your case, then you are completely wrong. .

. You should always be very careful about inserting a safety pin, pin, earring, or other pointed object into this hole as they can damage the microphone very quickly.

Often times the hole is next to the charging port or your cell phone connection. Try to always keep it very clean so as not to shorten its useful life.

Why is WhatsApp not receiving messages?

If you are sure that your phone is connected to the Internet, there are some reasons why messages from The WhatsApp Not Sent: Your phone must be restarted or turned off and on. The contact you are texting has blocked your number.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I RESTORE MY WHASTAPP?

After reinstalling WhatsApp, the person will have the same account and privacy settings. Likewise, previously blocked numbers will still appear in the block list. However, when you delete your WhatsApp account, all the blocked settings and numbers will be reset and deleted, the site explains. techzim.co.zw.

THIS IS THE SOLUTION WHEN YOU HEAR YOUR CALLS IN ANDROID WITH LOUD VOICE

First, go to “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Android .

. Then activate the “Developer mode”, and to do this tap on the “About phone” > “Software information” section.

Here you will tap several times on the “Build Number” option until you get the following warning: “Developer mode is already enabled”.

Go back to Settings and scroll down, you will see that you have already enabled developer mode, tap on it.

The last step is to find and turn on the “Disable Absolute Volume” switch.

That’s it, what this tool will do is restore the sound that will come out of the call speaker to factory setting, so you’ll have a cleaner and clearer sound that you won’t say the typical phrase: “I can’t hear you, I’ll call you back”.

WHAT IS “BED TIME MODE” FOR YOUR ANDROID PHONE

Bedtime mode is found in Android terminal devices and you can access it by moving the notification bar.

Now just click on the icon that looks like a moon with stars.

When you do that, a box will appear where you can select the exact time you want to activate Bedtime Mode.

You also have the function of activating black and white mode, or gray scale, which will prevent you from focusing on your dream.

Likewise, “Bedtime Mode” will reduce the brightness of your screen, avoiding visual fatigue.

HOW TO REMOVE NAVIGATION BAR FROM YOUR ANDROID CELL