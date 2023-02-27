Android | What to do when your cell phone GPS is not working | Tools | compass | google maps | phone | Play DEPOR

Many applications that you download through the Google Play Store android They require you to access the GPS of your smartphone so that you can share and receive locations in real time or current, these are some of the applications: Google Maps, WhatsApp, Beat, etc. However, sometimes the address does not appear correct Because something has malfunctioned on your mobile device, do you want to know how to solve this problem that has affected millions of users? From Depor we’ll explain right away.

GPS is one of the most used functions in Android devices, because when ordering a taxi you must necessarily turn it on, the same thing happens when you want to send an address via instant messaging applications such as Telegram or WhatsApp, it is undoubtedly an element that if it does not have a correct operation it will affect Direct to your daily routine.

What should you do if your Android phone’s GPS is not working?

Compass calibration

It is possible to calibrate the compass of your mobile phone android With the help of Google Maps.

With the help of Google Maps. Ensure that the maps do not have updates pending in the Google Play Store.

Now, open the app and tap on your profile picture icon present at the top right corner.

The next step is to click on the section called “Settings”.

Finally, click on the “Improve location accuracy” > “Calibrate” option.

Improve location accuracy

First, enter “settings” in cell phone .

. Here click on the option labeled “Location” or something similar, remember that the name of the options may vary slightly depending on the brand or model of the device.

Then, click on the Location Services section and click on Google Location Accuracy.

Finally, turn on the “Improve location accuracy” switch.

No signal environments

This is a frequent problem that occurs when you are in enclosed spaces, such as tunnels, subways, basements, etc. We recommend that you leave these places as they generally block the satellite signal GPS. Remember that it is only temporary because when you get back into the open, everything will be back to normal.

