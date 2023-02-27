Android | What to do when your cell phone GPS is not working | Tools | compass | google maps | phone | Play DEPOR

Many applications that you download through the Google Play Store android They require you to access the GPS of your smartphone so that you can share and receive locations in real time or current, these are some of the applications: Google Maps, WhatsApp, Beat, etc. However, sometimes the address does not appear correct Because something has malfunctioned on your mobile device, do you want to know how to solve this problem that has affected millions of users? From Depor we’ll explain right away.
GPS is one of the most used functions in Android devices, because when ordering a taxi you must necessarily turn it on, the same thing happens when you want to send an address via instant messaging applications such as Telegram or WhatsApp, it is undoubtedly an element that if it does not have a correct operation it will affect Direct to your daily routine.
What should you do if your Android phone’s GPS is not working?
Compass calibration
- It is possible to calibrate the compass of your mobile phone android With the help of Google Maps.
- Ensure that the maps do not have updates pending in the Google Play Store.
- Now, open the app and tap on your profile picture icon present at the top right corner.
- The next step is to click on the section called “Settings”.
- Finally, click on the “Improve location accuracy” > “Calibrate” option.
Improve location accuracy
- First, enter “settings” in cell phone.
- Here click on the option labeled “Location” or something similar, remember that the name of the options may vary slightly depending on the brand or model of the device.
- Then, click on the Location Services section and click on Google Location Accuracy.
- Finally, turn on the “Improve location accuracy” switch.
No signal environments
This is a frequent problem that occurs when you are in enclosed spaces, such as tunnels, subways, basements, etc. We recommend that you leave these places as they generally block the satellite signal GPS. Remember that it is only temporary because when you get back into the open, everything will be back to normal.
What should you do if your phone’s flashlight is not working?
- Check that the battery percentage of your mobile device is more than 20%, because many times the flashlight does not turn on because you are at 15% or less, and here you draw wrong conclusions and think that it is already damaged.
- Even some brands or models of cell phones tell you the following:Unable to turn on flashlight due to low battery percentage. suppository“.
- Do not use the phone for many hours, as this causes the device to overheat. Certain specimens have been developed not to turn on the bulb when it reaches high temperatures, in which cases it waits for it to cool down.
- Avoid downloading third-party apps or APKs that turn on the flashlight by shaking the phone, as they change the normal operation of the original Android flashlight. If you do, we recommend that you uninstall it to make it work again.
- Finally, a cover or some element can prevent the light from the lamp from going out completely or even seeing a different color.
