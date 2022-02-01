Android | How to prevent deleted photos and videos from going to trash on mobile | Storage | Photo Gallery | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | viral | nda | nnni | data

One of the worst situations you can find yourself in is having your mobile phone Android It no longer has more storage space. When this happens, you will not be able to update your apps, download multimedia files and even prevent you from taking screenshots, so today we will teach you a trick so that the photos and videos you delete do not go directly to the recycle bin, in this way you will save when you decide to remove some items that are no longer serve you.

The purpose of deleting photos and videos from your gallery is that you no longer want to store them on your mobile device; but nevertheless, Android It has an option that is activated by default in some mobiles, we refer to the tool that automatically sends all the photos and videos to the recycle bin that you deleted, because these files are kept for a maximum of 30 days in case of repentance and you decide to restore them.

How to make deleted photos and videos not go to trash

First, enter your phone gallery Android .

. Here you will see all the photos and videos broken down by sections: camera, screenshots, downloads, Facebook, WhatsApp photos, WhatsApp videos, etc.

The next step is to click on the three horizontal lines icon present in the lower right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Settings”.

Now you are in the gallery settings, find the switch that says “Trash” and deactivate it, remember that the photos or videos that you delete from now on can no longer be recovered.

finally, Android It will ask you if you really want to deactivate the option, tap on “Deactivate”.

Done, now all the photos and videos you delete will be gone from the cell phone memory. It is important to clarify that most phones store these deleted files in the recycle bin for a maximum of 30 days, so that users can restore them in case any of them are deleted by mistake.

How to Lock Android Apps with Security Pattern

click here To download the app app lock From the Google Play Store.

To download the app From the Google Play Store. Open the app and give it the necessary permissions so that it can work.

It will automatically ask you to draw the same security pattern twice.

Then it will show you all your apps by sections, both the default apps and the ones you’ve downloaded.

Locate your app and tap the lock icon on the right.

Ready, you have already blocked this app, if someone wants to get in, they will have to enter the security pattern.

Additional function for her app lock is that it also has a tool called “Vault”, here you can save and encrypt some photos and videos stored on the computer Androidmeans that it will not appear in the gallery, but it will be hidden in the same application.

