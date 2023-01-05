Android | How to connect to Wi-Fi without asking for a password | Internet | 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Forget to ask about wifi password . Many of us have always asked for the password to be able to go online on our cell phone; However, it can be tedious at times, especially if your friend or contact doesn’t really know what the key is.

But there is a way in all Android cell phones This will help us to be able to connect to a wireless network without having these codes. It’s very simple and the only requirement is that your mobile camera is ready to go.

Remember that this can be done as long as that Wi-Fi has a password. The good thing is that you won’t be required or repeat the process every time.

How to connect to Wi-Fi without asking for a password

The first thing you should do is insert your cell phone camera.

After telling your friend go to his cell phone settings.

At that time ask him to go to Internet and Networks.

Then select “Internet”.

Now that I tap on the gear icon, an options menu will open.

At that moment tell him to click “Share”.

The QR code will be activated. You will have to scan it.

When done, you will see that you can connect to this Wifi without asking for a password.

In this way, you can connect to any Wi-Fi network by simply scanning a QR code. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

What does the NFC button on your Android phone mean and what is it for?

If you have wondered what the “NFC” button is for, make contactless payments.

This means that it can be used very similarly to Apple Pay, since you have to download an app to be able to use this function and thus make payments without having to take out your physical card.

Although this is only present in some countries, it is expected that little by little it will reach a presence in Latin America.

On the other hand, with NFC, you can also quickly sync some devices in your home just by hovering the peripheral over the gadgets.

Similarly, NFC will also help you identify items you can’t find at home that have a tag.

ID and even passport can also be carried within the NFC app. However, it is also disabled in many countries, as is the vaccination card.

What is the use of the “eye rest” button on your Android phone?