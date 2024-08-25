Ancelotti asks for ‘more responsibility’ after Vinicius upset over substitution

Brazilian Vinicius was upset to be benched against Valladolid and Ancelotti responded that there are many players on the bench who have the quality to get minutes.

The surprise of Brazilian Vinicius Junior when he saw his number as one of the changes in the last half of Real Madrid’s match against Real Valladolid and the gesture of discontent he made upon arriving on the bench, received a reaction from coach Carlo Ancelotti who asked for “more responsibility” towards his players.

Vinicius did not like the change despite arriving in the 85th minute, and gave way to Dani Ceballos, a minute after Kylian Mbappé had been replaced by Endrick. Rodrygo was the first to take the attacking trio off the pitch, with Luka Modric bringing him down in the 69th minute.

Ancelotti certainly didn’t like Vinicius’ reaction either. He wasn’t asked about the situation in a press conference, the question was about the pressure he might feel to leave Brahim Diaz or Endrick out after a few minutes of good performances against Valladolid, and the Italian took the opportunity to send a message.

“There is no pressure for nothing, I am very happy that those who have fewer minutes are ready and take advantage of the minutes I give them. There is no pressure, the formations are always complicated. An example of this is Lucas Vazquez who is always one of the best in training and he did not play.”

“Preparing the line-up is very complicated, it’s difficult and it bothers me, it makes me sad to choose but it’s my responsibility to choose the eleven players to start the match. With this heat the players get tired and I think it would be right for them to raise their hands but that has never happened in 40 years and I have to choose people who I think are tired, even though they may be the newest in the business.

That was when he left the message he wanted to spread after telling his players in the dressing room after his first league win of the season.

“I think the players have to take more responsibility in that sense because I have more resources on the bench, good players who deserve to play. I say that here because I have already spoken to them in the dressing room.”