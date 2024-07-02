Ana Vicente, on the Women in Science and Innovation list.

Anna Vicente, who was President of the Spanish Institute of Actuaries Honorary member of the Spanish Institute of Actuaries, she is the first actuary to appear on the “Women in Science and Innovation” list prepared by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, in collaboration with the Women and Science Unit and the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT).

His career also stands out for being so Professor of Financial Economics and Actuarial Accounting In the Department of Financial and Actuarial Economics of the Faculty of Economics and Business Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). She also held the positions of Director General of Economic Planning for Social Security at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and Director General of Social Security Planning at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, a ministry in which she was responsible as a member of the Board of Directors of the Social Security Corps of Actuaries and Economists of Social Security.

PhD in Economics and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and Insurance Expert (UCM), published Numerous publications, articles, books and publications in the field of finance and social security, He also participated Loudspeaker In the various committees of the Toledo Charter regarding social security.

“A profession in which it was not easy for women to find a place.”

The Spanish Institute of Actuaries has highlighted that this distinction “is great news.” “That an actuary has been distinguished by this recognition, She is an inspiration to future generations in a profession that today has a gender balance.But at the time Ana Vicente became an actuary, it was a profession in which it was not easy for women to find a place.” Fernando ArizaPresident of the Institute of Actuaries. “From that generation we can highlight names like those Josefina De Mazza (The first female insurance inspector in Spain), Pilar de la Maza or Concha Suarez Lanus or Alicia Sanmartin“There is a lot of talk today about the gender gap in STEM professions, and thanks to amazing and inspiring actuaries like them, we are seeing that,” he added. Actuaries are distinguished professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.which today represents more than 40% of our members.

The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, through its Women and Science Unit and in collaboration with the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), highlights nationally and internationally recognized scientists and innovators, highlighting their scientific and technical work in their various disciplines, which are references for new generations of young researchers.