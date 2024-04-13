April 13, 2024

Ana Garcia: Judge Castel did not rule on the request for a retrial

Winston Hale April 13, 2024

Former first lady Ana García de Hernández assured this Saturday that Judge Kevin Castel did not rule on the request of the defense of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández (JOH) to reopen the trial of the United States against the former president.

“There is a false message circulating in many media outlets that Judge Castel denied and/or denied the request for a retrial against my husband, Juan Orlando. “Judge Castel has not ruled on this matter,” Ana Garcia wrote on her X account.

“Yesterday, the New York Attorney's Office responded to a Rule 33 motion filed by Attorney Stabile, and as expected denied the request and excused DEA Agent Jennifer Dahl's perjury, which they now say is irrelevant and petty, compared to the perjury of Orton, Fabio Lobo and other perjurers,” Jovin said. The wife added in her post.

“The injustices, contradictions and strategy that leave Juan Orlando Hernández vulnerable are clear,” concludes Ana García.

