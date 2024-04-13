Powerball: Isidra Molina, Latina who won $1 million in Queens, but lost nearly 40% of the prize | composition

When you buy a lottery ticket, check it Draw the numbers You realize that you have won Great gift, the logical reaction would be to get excited, jump for joy and want to immediately collect the money to enjoy it, but Isidra Molina, the Powerball winner in Queens, acted with composure. Although he may have expressed happiness, he was not inclined to show up at the company office to receive his reward. She was patient and waited for the right moment to do it.

The Latina woman won $1 million in a raffle several months ago, and only in April did she come forward to claim what was hers, which was announced to great fanfare. New York Lottery, the state in which you purchased your winning ticket. The worst part of this story is that his prize was cut in the blink of an eye by state laws. But hey, anyway, extra money — and big money like the one he got — never hurt anyone.

Isidra Molina won the draw

Isidra Molina bought the ticket at the store Sriji Corp., 59-39 Queens Blvd., in Queens for the drawing last Wednesday, January 10. Although she was very interested in winning the prize, she knew that it was very complicated because the probability of winning something was low and she was very surprised when she realized that she was awarded 1 million dollars after matching five white balls. Powerball.

The balls he hit were 25, 40, 43, 48, 50, but unfortunately he missed the red ball which was the 11th over that day. Although the jackpot was not won, 1 million dollars is welcome by anyone, so now you must be thinking about what to do with your hard earned money. Of course, it is important to point out that, as I mentioned earlier, he lost a large part of the prize, and I will now expand on that.

Isidra Molina, a Latino, won $1 million in Powerball last January by playing a ticket in New York (Photo: New York Lottery)

He had to pay 40% of the prize

As reported New York Lottery website, a woman identified as Isidra Molina approached their offices to claim the $1 million prize, which was properly verified, so she was declared the winner, according to the rules of some states, revealing her identity. Anyone who puts themselves in your place at that moment can be overwhelmed with joy.

What is described in the report is that he will not get 1 million dollars in his hand or in his bank account, instead he has to withhold almost 40% of the total amount in tax, which is painful. Our hero of this message.

In this way, Isidra Molina received $612,240 from the New York Lottery, which continues to be the most profitable in North America, and is also part of social assistance, as it contributed $3.7 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Help public education in the state.

What is the New York Lottery?

The New York Lottery, also known as the New York Lottery in English, is a government organization that administers lottery games in the state of New York, United States.

The New York Lottery offers a variety of games, including drawing games such as Powerball and Mega Millions (multi-state lottery games), as well as exclusive New York games such as New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Take 5, Win 4, Numbers. , and many more.