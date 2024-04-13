April 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They caught a Venezuelan who robbed a bank in Ohio because he was unusually late (VIDEO)

They caught a Venezuelan who robbed a bank in Ohio because he was unusually late (VIDEO)

Winston Hale April 13, 2024 2 min read

Venezuela used a translation app and demanded money for photo-video capture

Video released by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Sandusky police arresting a man they say used a translation app to try to rob a local bank.

By: Fox 8 – Free translation from English by lapatilla.com

The suspect, Yeixon Brito-González, 20, is from Venezuela and may be in the country illegally, police said.

“We have no way of knowing if he's here legally or not,” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said. But he had no identity proof.

The robbery attempt took place on April 4 at around 11.30 am. A man called police to say the suspect was in the bank, not talking and trying to avoid the counter.

Police say the I-Team obtained bank security video that shows the suspect holding his phone at the tellers. Police say the suspect didn't speak English and used a translation app to tell people to “get the money” and “put the money in the bag.”

The suspect, Yeixon Brito-González, 20, is from Venezuela and may be in the country illegally, police said. – Video recording

The said people did not pay and left there.

“I've been in law enforcement for over 20 years and this is the first time I've ever come across something like this, someone trying to rob a bank using a translation app,” Oliver said. “This is the first time our officials are dealing with this. “

See also  Biden tells a Fox News reporter "a bitch's stupid son" | International

Sandusky officers located him a short time later, and a Spanish-speaking officer read him his rights and spoke with him.

According to the police report, the suspect said he had recently lost his job and needed money, the officer said.

The suspect denied attempting to rob the bank. He asked the officers to go to the bank and put the money in a bag.

Venezuela used a translation app and demanded money for photo-video capture

The suspect faces charges of attempted burglary, attempted burglary and robbery.

The chief added that federal authorities also have questions about the suspect.

“It was brought to my attention that he was detained by Customs and Border Control,” Oliver said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Axel and Landy › World › Five years on from Granma's infamous and ridiculous hijacking

April 12, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Three people have been rescued after more than a week stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.

April 12, 2024 Winston Hale
5 min read

A Venezuelan family's odyssey to gastronomic success in the Emerald City

April 12, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Cesar Prieto extended streak with St. Louis

April 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

It costs only 10 euros and optimizes your MacBook thanks to your iPhone

April 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cubans are abandoning the American dream and seeking to settle in northern Mexico

April 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They caught a Venezuelan who robbed a bank in Ohio because he was unusually late (VIDEO)

April 13, 2024 Winston Hale