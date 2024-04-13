They caught a Venezuelan who robbed a bank in Ohio because he was unusually late (VIDEO)

Video released by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Sandusky police arresting a man they say used a translation app to try to rob a local bank.

The suspect, Yeixon Brito-González, 20, is from Venezuela and may be in the country illegally, police said.

“We have no way of knowing if he's here legally or not,” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said. But he had no identity proof.

The robbery attempt took place on April 4 at around 11.30 am. A man called police to say the suspect was in the bank, not talking and trying to avoid the counter.

Police say the I-Team obtained bank security video that shows the suspect holding his phone at the tellers. Police say the suspect didn't speak English and used a translation app to tell people to “get the money” and “put the money in the bag.”

“I've been in law enforcement for over 20 years and this is the first time I've ever come across something like this, someone trying to rob a bank using a translation app,” Oliver said. “This is the first time our officials are dealing with this. “

Sandusky officers located him a short time later, and a Spanish-speaking officer read him his rights and spoke with him.

According to the police report, the suspect said he had recently lost his job and needed money, the officer said.

The suspect denied attempting to rob the bank. He asked the officers to go to the bank and put the money in a bag.

The suspect faces charges of attempted burglary, attempted burglary and robbery.

The chief added that federal authorities also have questions about the suspect.

“It was brought to my attention that he was detained by Customs and Border Control,” Oliver said.