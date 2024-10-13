An SUV that combines power, durability and performance at every curve

2024-10-12



group s, With your brand Chevrolet Displays the hadith Traverse SUV 2024which arrives in a more modern form, with a more powerful appearance, with a new interior, new engine, more equipment and improved all-terrain capabilities. Chevrolet It continues to update its range of trucks, and now it’s time to meet the new 2024 Traverse. Not only does it get a new style, it also has a more sophisticated interior and new mechanical features.

High performance and advanced technology

The new model of the SUV, which includes the latest technology, features a powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that generates 328 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 442 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, improving its performance in conjunction with the start of Operating. /start system. The Traverse is equipped with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Flex Ride drive modes, including 2WD, 4WD, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing options. New Chevrolet Traverse 2024 It offers great versatility to face different road conditions. It is power-assisted, controlled by speed and a drive mode selector; The brakes are ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear with ABS + EBD, ensuring excellent braking and safe handling; McPherson front and MultiLink rear suspension, which together provide outstanding travel comfort as well as a safe and controlled driving experience.

The new model of Chevrolet It is distinguished by its modern interior equipment. This new generation includes an entertainment system with a 17.7-inch high-resolution touch screen, along with six speakers, a subwoofer and a subwoofer. Wireless connectivity is also available for smartphones running Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay™, and the ability to stream music. Via Bluetooth® technology. Among other features, it has a wireless charger, multiple USB ports, and a keyless access system on all doors. See also "Barking at the Moon": Dogecoin is flying 600% in a week and triggers alarms about forming a bubble Comfort is enhanced with heated seats, an adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and adaptive cruise control, and three-zone automatic and independent air conditioning. Its innovative design includes an illuminated center console and a hands-free tailgate, making the travel experience more practical and enjoyable.

Chevrolet Traverse 2024: safer, more attractive and more powerful

New cHyphrolite Traverse It is characterized by an advanced safety system that ranges from three-point seat belts with pretensioners in all rows, and six airbags strategically distributed to protect passengers with an automatic sensor that senses the front passenger to activate or deactivate the airbag, and all headrests are adjustable, and it contains a comprehensive system for door locks. Electric, including a special lock for children’s access, all this improves passenger protection.

next to, passing It has the innovative Teen Driver system, which is activated by a key and a key is programmed for this use; Among its functions is that the car will not move until it detects that the seat belts are in use. It also limits the volume of the audio system, limits speed, and the car’s active safety systems cannot be turned off. Among other ADAS features, the Traverse has forward collision warning and braking assist, lane departure warning and assist, forward pedestrian detection, an intersection collision avoidance system, and a 360-degree camera system complemented by parking assistance sensors to ensure the vehicle is… Parking maneuvers are very safe. The new exterior equipment of the car is distinguished by its modernity and functionality. It has LED main headlights that turn on and off automatically, complemented by the IntelliBeam® system. The taillights and third brake light are also equipped with LED technology, the latter elegantly integrated into the rear sports spoiler. The side mirrors are electrically adjustable, heated and integrated with turn signal lights. See also Bankruptcy Court upholds sale of San Jorge Hospital Available in Cosmo Grey, Platinum White, White, Radiant Red, Oxford Gray, and Graphite Black; the Chevrolet Traverse 2024 It is offered from $74.00 onwards. A true landmark that fuses elegance, performance and advanced technology.

New Chevrolet Traverse 2024It will be available in Chevrolet sales rooms. For more information, visit digital channels, such as Facebook: chevrolet Grupo Q Honduras, IG: chevrolet_hn, and website: https://www.chevrolethonduras.com/.

About Chevrolet

Founded in Detroit in 1911, Chevrolet It is one of the world’s leading automotive brands, operating in more than 115 countries and selling approximately 4.8 million cars and trucks annually.