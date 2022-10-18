An old friend of Potro Gutiérrez, he will be an option to reach Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul has been eliminated from Liga MX last Saturday. And now, attention is focused on Prepare a new project for Machine Before Clausura 2023. And while guidance took an important step in Continuity confirmation Raul Gutierrez in coaching the teamthere is a problem – urgent – to be identified: Appointment of a new sports director.

On this subject, it is known that Carlos Lopez de Silanes will not get a vote of confidence of guidance Cement Factory To prolong his training period in sports direction. Such a situation caused a series of options for filling this position, among which stand out John Francis Valencia s Gerardo Torrado. And at the last moment, he was put in List of nominees for Luis Miguel Salvadoran old friend of foal Gutierrez.

“Who will be the sports director, What is a profile, is someone who has some lineage with foal Gutierrez? It should be so, that the same gameplay is treated more or less the same. There are those who talk about Luis Miguel Salvadorsaid the journalist. Javier Alarcon from your channel Youtube.

“Both, As is foal like Luis Miguelthey have this The DNA of Ricardo La Volpe in his style of play. And I don’t hate this at all Cruz Azul is designing its next season From an attractive style, purposeful, offensive and not on edge all the time with defense, the line that needs to be strengthened more,” the journalist added through Javier Alarcon channel.

about relationship foal Gutierrez s Louis Michael the SaviorIt highlights his past Azulgrana. Both characters were part of Atlante than in the 1992-93 season Become the Mexican soccer champion under the Argentine coach Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.

also, Raul Gutierrez s Louis Michael the Savior They were part of Mexico National Team Directed by Miguel Mejia Barronfrom that generation that reached the final against Argentina in their first adventure in tripartite in Copa America and a year later participated in World Cup USA 94.

Luis Miguel Salvador, successful manager in Mexico

Luis Miguel Salvador has extensive experience in Mexican football. The former football player has achieved a successful stage as a manager scratchedwhere I managed to win 3 league titles He won the CONCACAF Champions League three times; In addition, he is remembered for Hire the wise player that the Monterrey Club had during his administration.

In 2016, after 15 years of management, Louis Michael the Savior said goodbye scratched from Monterey. He is currently responsible for the sports project of Venados FC in the Expansion League.

In the meantime, regarding the option you fired Javier AlarconIt should be clarified that in a later video, The journalist himself admitted that he did not know “Where is the topic sports manager, I have no idea. I know there are many resumes, I know there are many profiles, and I know that Velazquez doesn’t want to be wrong again. You have to give more powers to that sports manager“, He said.

