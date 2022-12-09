An impressive image showing the strange phenomenon of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds

4 hours

image source, Facebook/ Rachel Gordon title, A curious cloud seen in Wyoming’s sky.

Many people in the US state of Wyoming looked up at the sky and were shocked to see a strange but beautiful cloud that looked like ocean waves.

Like the waves of the ocean crashing into the sky.

“It was so special and I knew straight away I had to capture it,” explained Rachel Gordon.

A tidal phenomenon was observed on Tuesday at the top of the Bighorn Mountains, 520 km from Sheridan. In North Cheyenne, the state capital.

These patterns are called Instability Kelvin-HelmholtzThey are formed when a fast stream of air moves above the air below.

Gordon told the BBC he took the pictures from the back door of his parents’ house before posting them on his Facebook page: “It was an amazing moment.

“I am happy that others can now enjoy the experience,” he added.

BBC Weather’s Matt Taylor notes that the images are one of the most impressive examples. Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds you’ve ever seen.

image source, Good pictures title, The cloud formation is named after the scientists Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz who studied the physics behind the phenomenon.

“Part of the beauty of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds is that they really show the fluidity of the atmosphere.“, said.

“Like waves in the ocean, the atmosphere moves and responds to the surrounding environment. Wind effectively rises and falls on it.”

The cloud formation is named after the scientists Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz who studied the physics behind the phenomenon.

The UK-based Cloud Appreciation Society describes these systems as: The crown jewel In many cloud watchers packages.

Also known as fluctus clouds, they are considered a possible inspiration for Van Gogh’s painting Starry Night.