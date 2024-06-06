An autonomous robot takes a photo of the Chinese lunar lander

(CNN) —China National Space Administration (CNSA).A photo taken by an autonomous robot camera of the Chang’e 6 lunar lander on the far side of the moon was published on Thursday, according to state media.

The image was taken on June 3 by a “portable camera” carried to the lunar surface on a side panel of Chang’e 6.

The autonomous camera “selected the shooting angle, composed the image and intelligently optimized the image position, and finally captured a real third-person view image of the combination of the lander and ascent module on the murky face of the moon,” the state said. Xinhua News Agency reported.

The camera, which weighs about 5 kilograms, is a small robot capable of moving independently. It was designed by the Fifth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, according to Xinhua News Agency.

After Chang’e-6 finished collecting its samples, the camera spread out on the moon’s surface, where it found a location to photograph from.

“In addition to taking beautiful photos of the Chang’e-6 lander and ascent, the autonomous intelligent small robot on the lunar surface also fulfills the mission of verifying autonomous intelligent technology. The intensifying series of autonomous intelligent technology achievements can have an impact,” Xinhua reported. Positive for future lunar scientific research.”

The Chang’e-6 lunar lander lifted off from the far side of the moon at 7:38 a.m. local time on Tuesday, carrying lunar samples.