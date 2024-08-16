August 18, 2024

An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport.

Zera Pearson August 16, 2024


An American Airlines plane lands safely at Los Angeles International Airport. Credit: Wilfredo Lee | AFP

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) early Thursday.

No injuries were reported among passengers as a result of this emergency operation at the airport.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. when American Airlines Flight 1644 arrived from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The flight reportedly took off from DFW around 10:45 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Los Angeles International Airport at 11:54 p.m.

Responding to the emergency, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel were at the airport when the plane landed safely on the runway just over an hour after the scheduled time.

The reasons that led the plane to make an emergency landing an hour after its scheduled arrival in Los Angeles have not yet been officially announced.

Independent media company KNN reported that American Airlines Flight 1644 experienced some sort of problem with the plane’s front landing gear.

On Thursday morning, another American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.

