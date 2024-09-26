Amtrak train begins daily trip between Miami and Chicago

he Amtrak train It will start a New daily round-trip route between Miami and ChicagoThe railway company said, next November, albeit for a limited period.

New line Florida It will offer a direct flight between the two cities, which will take about 48 hours and include intermediate stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, before ending its journey in Miami.

The train will combine two existing railway lines, namely: Capitol Limitedwhich typically travels between Chicago and Washington, D.C., and Silver Starwhich connects Miami and New York, and will make it First flight on Sunday, November 10thAlthough it will only be available temporarily, A noted that Launches Amtrak, the state’s intercity passenger rail network.

The service will be Economy and First Class, with a choice of cabin or bedroom, dining room and cafeteria service for all customers with meals, snacks and drinks sold, as well as other benefits and amenities for passengers, such as free basic Wi-Fi, reclining seats and checked baggage. Passengers will also be able to travel with their pets.

Economy class seats start at just over $100, with private rooms available starting at $700.

“Florida “It offers customers exceptional, sustainable travel to great destinations between Chicago and Miami, and delivers the comforts and delicious food that our guests enjoy when they fly with us,” said Elliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Amtrak.

For now, the Florida route is temporary, opening due to the upcoming East River Tunnel rehabilitation project in New York, which will close one tunnel at a time to upgrade its infrastructure. Such repairs have been necessary since Hurricane Sandy devastated the Northeast in 2012, according to a memo from Telemundo51.

The Rail Passengers Association noted that Florida It would relieve some pressure on the Northeast Corridor and provide travelers with a much-needed rail route from the Midwest to Florida.

The new line is named after Amtrak’s Florida service that was introduced in the 1970s and has been operating directly from Florida to the US Midwest for nearly a decade, he added. WFLA.