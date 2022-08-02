AMLO sends letter to Joe Biden over “difference” in T-MEC on energy issues

Faced with “differences” on the energy issue in the T-MEC, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that he sent a letter to the President of the United States this Tuesday. Joe Biden.

“Now that there is this difference, because of the interpretation of our energy sovereignty, today I am sending a letter to President Biden in a very respectful way on this issue,” López Obrador said at his conference. This Tuesday morning At the National Palace.

“We must take care that the relationship is good, but they do not treat us or allow us to be treated as a colony, because Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country. Because of the neighborhood and because it is the country with the greatest economic and commercial potential in the world, everything that can be obtained is for the benefit of Mexico. We may get many opportunities.

“However, none of them equates to the freedom, sovereignty and dignity of our people. Mexico is not for sale, Mexico belongs to Mexicans, for our generation and those to come, it is precious, there is no effective provision,” he added.

López Obrador highlighted a “very integrated relationship” with the United States: “The only thing we are looking for is that our sovereignty be respected, and this integration does not mean submission, and fortunately President Biden has expressed this to me more than once. That relationship must be given on an equal footing and respecting our sovereignty.”

“I maintain that blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from America,” he added.

I don’t think it was wrong or careless that President Biden has told me on several occasions that López Obrador presented the content of the speech that our relations would be equal to our sovereignty.

