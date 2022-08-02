Salvatore Mancuso asks America to send Italy – Investigative Division

Six days after the end of Ivan Dug’s government, Former paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso has played his last card to be freed after serving a 15-year prison sentence in the United States..

As revealed by EL TIEMPO in August 2020, Several errors in his extradition request stopped him from being sent to Colombia, where he still owes debts to the law.

Salvador Mancuso points out that he has been waiting for a deportation response for 28 months.

however, The Duke administration, through its ambassador in Washington, ‘interfered with Mancuso’s trip to Italy. And, since then, the alias El Mono has been in an immigration detention center waiting for his legal status to be determined.

According to a trade now settled in that country, He completed 28 months in a kind of legal moratorium pending the resolution of an administrative proceeding to determine whether he was extraditedexpelled or finally allowed to travel to Italy.

“Waiting 28 months for eviction is unreasonable and unfair in fact and in law,” Mancuso says in his letter. If he is sent to Colombia, he says, he will have to serve more prison time than he served in the United States.

and in your communications, It has been established that if this new request fails, the situation will be resolved within a maximum of 45 days, i.e. on September 19, 2022..

However, if Mancuso wants to seek compensation in the court handling his case, the US justice system has promised to fight the appeal.

“Administrative and immigration proceedings have not yet concluded and the length of civil detention is largely due to the speed of administrative proceedings over which the defendants do not control.“, reads the document.

Y They are opposing Mancuso’s demand for a response to their demand before September 19, 2022..

Investigation Division

