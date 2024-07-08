America: Michelle Obama will defeat Trump | AlMomento.net

says the poll Michelle Obama

WASHINGTON – A new poll shows that only former US first lady Michelle Obama can defeat Donald Trump on behalf of the Democratic Party.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the former prime minister has 50% support, compared to 39% for Trump. That makes him the only Democrat who would have an advantage over the former president in a hypothetical showdown.

Only four percent of those surveyed said they would not vote in the election.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden and Trump, with 40% approval each, will be a head-to-head race. 8% of participants said they would vote for someone else, and 8% said they would vote for no one.

Likewise, the poll also revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris would get 42% of the vote if she faced Trump. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (with 3% less approval than Trump), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (who is 5% behind) are other Democrats who have been floated as possible alternatives to Biden.

In an earlier study conducted by the American Polls Rasmussen report Released in February, Michelle Obama also emerged as the preferred choice among Democratic voters to replace Biden.

The former first lady has said on several occasions that she has no plans to run for president. In fact, she said the following in 2017 as her husband’s second presidential term ended: “No, no. I’m not going to do that”.

He declined to run again in 2019, urging voters to support Biden. See also What are the investigations against Donald Trump? Can he still be president?

But in March, speculation renewed about a possible nomination, particularly about the possibility that Biden would nominate him as his next vice president. CNN commentator Alisyn Camerota suggests he should run for office.

However, Obama again rejected the calls In a statement to NBC News. Likewise, former US President Barack Obama has denied the rumor that his wife is going to be on the list of Democratic candidates. He said: “He doesn’t like politics” and made it clear that his wife has no plans to run for president in the future.

Although the Obamas have clearly rejected the idea, many social media users have expressed their support for the former first lady should she run for office in 2024.

“Dear Michelle Obama: I’m sorry, but you have to run. It’s not just about you and your family. Many of us need you today and in the future,” another user said.

“I like Michelle Obama challenging Donald Trump. Her chances are better than old Biden,” commented a third.

After his disastrous performance in last week’s debate against Trump (in which he scattered at times and seemed to lose the thread of his speech), Biden is facing calls to abandon his candidacy, even from within his own party.

On Tuesday, the president cited his poor performance during the debate and attributed it to jet lag and international travel he took just before the event. His advisers said it was due to a cold.

However, some Democrats are not convinced. Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first sitting Democratic legislator to publicly call on Biden to drop out of the race. Similarly, former Ohio representative Tim Ryan wrote in a published article Newsweek Harris was the best choice to take the party forward; And those who think “we’ll continue to see the Joe Biden we saw in the debates” to defeat Trump rather than Harris are described as unconvincing.

Like Obama, Harris’ advisers have rejected plans to run without Biden.

“Vice President Harris looks forward to serving a second term with President Joe Biden,” an official statement said.

On the other hand, both Newsom and Whitmer have rejected the possibility of replacing Biden in the nomination.

In an email that included a link to Biden’s campaign fundraising portal, the California governor called the speculation “unnecessary and unhelpful.”

“We are not going to ignore him for a failed debate. What party did he write like that?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Illinois Gov. JP Pritzker have also been mentioned as potential replacements.

