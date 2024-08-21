America: Igor Lichnovsky must undergo surgery and will be out until the end of the 2024 Apertura | Toden Liga MX

America He sees his defense dwindle for the rest of the time. 2024 MX League Openingwhich resumes in full this weekend, after the announcement of the imminent loss of one of the defenders’ star players.

It’s about Chile Igor LichnovskyWho must undergo surgery on his right knee and is expected to recover for approximately six months or more, depending on the progress of the player’s rehabilitation process.

“he America Club It is announced that our player Igor Lichnovsky will undergo plastic surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

“The recovery time will depend on their development,” the Aguilas team said in a statement on social media regarding the South American element.

The 30-year-old Chilean is playing in his third tournament with America, having only played one game this term before the international break. League Cup 2024.

Igor Lichnovsky was the target of much criticism upon his arrival in America, where his quality was questionable, although he gradually earned a place in the starting line-up and was part of the team’s two-time champions with Andre Jardine at the helm.

Although the Aguilas defender will miss the match. 2024 MX League OpeningHe is also likely to miss the start of the upcoming Mexican football championship, depending on his recovery.

