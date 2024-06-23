Amed Rosario left the game in Pittsburgh (+Video)

It happened on this day, June 22nd Major League Baseball (MLB) started early. One of those commitments made during Saturday afternoon was Tampa Bay Rays And pittsburgh pirates, In the last stadium.

There, in that game, Florida quickly moved ahead on the scoreboard, after that Josh Lowe Hit a ground ball on the field on which he scored Brandon Lowe.

After that score, with a man on third and two outs, it was the Dominicans’ turn to bat. Amed RosarioWho measured himself against the pitcher’s pitches Jared Jones.

It was a great opportunity to Rosary beadswas established as one of the best hitters in tampa bay rays, He has a .301 average, with 24 RBIs. Therefore, Jones had to be careful not to leave the ball in a good area for the Dominican.

Tampa hopes there are no consequences after the hit on Amed Rosario

This is how the right-hander served on the first pitch Slider At 91 miles the mixture misfired. Then repeat the throw that stayed outside the strike zone and to rule He made his decision like a ball.

Already with the count 1-1, Jones decided to change up and threw a 100 mph fastball. Fortunately for him and bad luck for the Dominican, the ball deflected too far and hit the player directly in the face, blowing off his helmet.

Immediately, the coaches came to see how the outfielder was doing after taking that hit. After go**e, Amed Rosario It was replaced by Richie Palacios.

We will have to see what the consequences of this move are on aspirations Tampa Bay Rayswho needs Rosary beads To continue production on offense.

