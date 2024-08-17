Amazon to test drone deliveries in UK

Amazon gets permission to test drone deliveries in the UK (Amazon)

In a significant step towards innovation in the field of logistics services, Amazon It has received approval to test a drone delivery service, known as Prime Airin the United Kingdom. The trial is coordinated by UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) It will allow drones to fly outside the line of sight of their human operators, according to various media reports.

The publications highlighted that the initiative includes Amazon and six other organizations that will begin using these autonomous flights to improve delivery in remote areas. The experiments aim to collect data on how the drones detect and avoid other objects in their environment, while emitting electronic signals for air traffic controllers and other airspace users to see.

Sophie O’SullivanThe CAA’s Director of Future of Aviation explained that the aim of the trial is to safely integrate drones into UK airspace and contribute to its modernisation. The project includes examining critical infrastructure, such as offshore wind farms, and delivering emergency medical supplies.

he Kirkwall Airportin Orkney IslandsIt will be one of the pilot sites for these tests. Operations in Kirkwall will assess how drones and other aircraft can work together safely.

Amazon Prime Air It was a project promoted by the company’s founder, Jeff Bezosfor more than a decade. Although the company has faced significant regulatory challenges, including delays and changes to its executive team, the service is already up and running in some areas of the company. USAlike Lockford, Californiaand College Station, TexasThese services focus on delivering parcels up to five pounds.

The UK aviation regulator has yet to grant Amazon the necessary permission to operate its drones commercially. However, the company has said it intends to offer this delivery option to its customers in the UK and Italy from the end of 2024, it said. David CarbonVice President and General Manager of Amazon Prime Air.

Despite the challenges, this programme has the potential to transform logistics, especially in hard-to-reach areas. Simon MastersDeputy Director, Future Aviation Challenges at UK Research and InnovationThese flights could change the way goods are delivered and services provided in isolated areas.

The importance of this experiment lies not only in technological innovation, but also in creating clear regulatory frameworks that will allow companies to adopt and scale these new technologies. The Civil Aviation Authority aims to develop policies and regulations based on the data and experiences gained from these experiments.

The experiment will collect data on object detection and electronic signal emission. (Amazon)

Competition in the drone delivery space is no less. Companies like The wingaffiliated with alphabetand Walmartwhich is associated with it ZiplineThey are also exploring and developing drone delivery services.

With the potential success of these trials, the UK could become a pioneer in the adoption of drones for wider commercial applications, marking a milestone in the safe and efficient integration of these technologies into the airspace.