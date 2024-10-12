Amazon | More than 1,200 students will learn basic sciences in a new laboratory

The National Government, through the Ministry of Popular Power of Science and Technology (Mincyt) and its affiliated entities, officially handed over the Science Laboratory to the directors and students of the Padre Manignet Comprehensive Educational Unit in Puerto Ayacucho, Amazonas State.

This laboratory will directly serve more than 1,200 students who will be trained in the fields of chemistry and biology.

This space is equipped with modern educational tools, so that students can carry out experimental practices, following the guidance of trained teachers.

In addition, they have “Chemistry Caravan” lab kits that include microscopes, lighters, test tubes, portable digital balances, reagents, experiment guides, electronic magnifiers, and other supplies and tools.

Indigenous students and their teachers highlighted the initiative to promote and promote science from the Amazon forest.

“Adapting spaces and delivering equipment for the study of science is part of the great mission of science, technology and innovation.” Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran,” promoted by President Nicolas Maduro last April, to encourage new generations to study scientific professions in order to develop the nation.

With information from Fundacite Amazonas