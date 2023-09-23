Amazon adds ads to Prime Video and will charge you for not watching them

(CNN) — Amazon will join other streaming services and include ads in its programming.

Starting next year, shows and movies on its Prime Video service will include limited advertising, the company announced Friday. Amazon’s move brings it in line with competitors like Netflix and Max, which are adding ad-supported tiers as companies seek additional revenue.

Amazon explained that the ads will help it “continue investing in engaging content and continue to increase that investment over a long period of time.” Spending on its content, which includes “Thursday Night Football” and its original series, rose nearly 30% in 2022, to $16.6 billion.

The company did not reveal how long ad breaks will last, but said its shows and movies will contain “significantly fewer ads than linear TV and other TV providers in 2019.” flow“.

Customers who want to skip ads will be able to purchase an ad-free tier next year for an additional $2.99 ​​per month. Prime Video, where “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Citadel” are streamed, is included in a $139 annual Prime subscription.

Services flow They are no longer chasing subscribers, but are under pressure from investors to make money from them, even at the expense of losing subscriptions. As a result, they sell ads or raise monthly prices.

Last month, Disney Plus raised prices for the second time in less than a year, and the monthly cost of its ad-free plan rose to $13.99 in October, an increase of $3. Hulu, in which Disney has a majority stake, will also raise money. Its ad-free monthly subscription is $3, down to $17.99.

NBCUniversal-owned Peacock also raised its prices for the first time in July.