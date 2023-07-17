Alleged leader arrested for property contract counterfeiters | daily menu

This Sunday, Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sanchez (Bonnie), the alleged gang leader Counterfeiters Network that, through fraudulent maneuvers, 40 certificates of title had been delivered by the Registry of Titles of the Province of Santo Domingo, two of which were property of the Dominican State, corresponding to the neighborhood of Los Mamies and Villa Duarte.

Almonte Sanchez was arrested by court order from the Coordination of Santo Domingo Judicial Circuit Instruction Courts and brought to justice before the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office, whose hearing is set for Monday, December 17. July.

Among the companies affected were Golfimar, SA, Inmobiliaria Asociadas C. By A., Vacacional Haras, SA, Complejo Industrial de Carnes C. By A., Reparto Villa Juana C. By A., AP Desarrollo Inmobiliario; Brisas del Mar Real Estate, C. By A.; Poligono Industrial Hato Nuevo, SA; Paraíso Caribeño, SA, Compañía Los Tres Ojos, C. Por A., ​​among others.

as well as natural persons, Some of them diedas Mr. Daniel Carvajal Luis, First Trustee of the Municipality of Santo Domingo Norte.

The method of work

The authorities indicated that on April 27, 2018, Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sanchez and/or Virgilio Bonifacio Almonte Sanchez proceeded to withdraw from the Property Registry of the Province of Santo Domingo, repeat owner of the property corresponding to voucher No. 76 of the Land Registry. District No. 06, owned by Inmobiliaria Brisas del Mar, SRL using a power of attorney dated March 16, 2018, allegedly issued in his favor by citizen Andrés De Jesús Porcella Morales.

However, by means of a complaint dated October 3, 2018, the commercial companies Paraíso Caribeño SRL, Brisas del Mar SRL and Paraíso Antillano SRL denounced to the Public Prosecutor that they had not issued any power of attorney in favor of third parties to withdraw the aforementioned title of the property before the real estate court.

In this sense, on August 19, 2019, after assessing the origin of the representation power used by the accused before the real estate court, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) issued an expert report, certifying that the handwritten signature that appears in the power of attorney, Not compatible with signature and font attributes By Andres de Jesus Porcilla Morales.

Likewise, they indicated that on May 21 and 23, 2018, Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sanchez and/or Virgilio Bonifacio Almonte Sanchez (Bonnie) used a power of attorney.

This was allegedly signed by citizen Andrés Emilio Bobadilla Fernández, who acted as representative of Sociedad Inmobiliaria CxA (Corde) and, on the occasion of the document, authorized the withdrawal of the address corresponding to parcel 779-A and 203 of Real Estate District No. 6, of the Municipality of Santo Domingo Este, property of the State Dominican.

In this order, on May 24, 2019, Sociedad Inmobiliaria C.E. xa, a subsidiary of the Dominican Corporation of State Corporations (CORD), once the delivery of its title deeds is discovered, is in the hands of Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sánchez and/or Virgilio Bonifacio Almonte Sánchez (Boni.

Later, the case was reported to the Public Prosecutor and the Land Prosecutor, the entity that managed to locate the citizen Andres Emilio Bobadilla Fernández, who claims not to know that man.

Similarly, the authorities specify that on April 19, 2018, Mr. Virgilio Almonte Sanchez and/or Virgilio Bonifacio Almonte Sanchez (Bonnie), also removed the duplicate owner of the corresponding address of Plot No. 76 of Real Estate District No. 06, owned by Inmobiliaria Brisas del Mar. SRL

Using the power of representation dated March 26, 2018, presumably issued in his favor by citizen José Luis Asilis Almodisi.

However, through a complaint dated August 28, 2018, the two trading companies Paraíso Caribeño SRL and Brisas del Mar SRL complained to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santo Domingo Este that They have not issued any power of attorney in favor of third parties.

scam

At the same time, it warned of the possibility of fraud in the aforementioned deal, pointing out that Mr. Asilis Al-Modisi (owner of Metro Country Club), He did not hold any management position in any of the complaining companies.

It turned out that on May 14, 2019, after assessing the origin of the representation power used by the accused, Inacif issued Expert Report No. D-0120-2019, in which it certifies that the handwritten signature that appears on the canister, It does not correspond to the signature and calligraphic features of Luis José Asilis Almodesi.